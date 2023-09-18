CHESTNUT HILL - Two days after the near upset of FSU, BC had its usual Monday off after watching film Sunday. The loss stung, but may have rejuvenated a team that admittedly wasn't fully confident in itself until going toe-to-toe with the third-ranked team in the country.



The Eagles take the show on the road this week for the first time all year (hard to believe after the schedule the last few seasons), but before that, Hafley had his normal availability for about 15 minutes on Monday morning. Here's what Coach had to say...



On Norvell saying Castellanos is the most athletic QB he'll see all year & if they're still learning more about what he can do



"Yeah. I mean, that's a pretty big compliment obviously from Mike, they just played a good LSU team and a really athletic quarterback. Yeah, Thomas has played in 1.5 games. i mean, I think now that the offense knows his skillset, knows what they can handle, what he can handle, I think now we can really game plan for him. Going into the first game, he was going to come in and play a little bit. Then, he still obviously played in two games now, two starts. I think you'll see more and more. I talked to him yesterday for a while. He's just so much more comfortable and confident. I think that game gave him a lot of confidence, playing against players that can really run. Obviously, he looked like one of the faster, better players on the field. I think we'll keep adding. There's certain things procedurally with the false starts...I know everybody wants to get on the O-line for that, but there's some things in the huddle and some cadence wise we have to clean up. But, I'm excited to see what he can do. Definitely, I think we're just tapping into the plays and figuring out what he can do best and we can continue to add as we really get rolling."



On how the offense has evolved with Castellanos



"I think as a coach you have to base your scheme around what your players do best. Some of those quarterback runs, they weren't in early. You find out what he can do. Some of the draws, some of the gap scheme stuff he was running, a lot of it was designed run and not scramble. I think each week you're going to see a little bit of tweaks and a little this-and-that. Then, at the same time, some of his biggest plays came when he's moving around and either throwing the ball to the wideouts downfield who get open on scramble drills or then he takes off himself. I know those guys now, they''re starting to see what he can do and I think everybody on our offense is. I think our receivers now...if I'm not open right away, you better get open because the play's going to extend for a long period of time. We had a lot of big catch-and-runs in that game and I think a lot of that had to do with he can keep the play alive. You can't cover somebody for that long. It's really hard. I'm excited to see as a staff where we can take him. At the same time, we've got to be careful too. You run around and do too much of that stuff and all of a sudden it's Week 8 and you're banged up pretty good. I think it's give and take. I'm excited."



On the "disconcerting signal" penalties when watching back the film and if anyone deserves to sit as he had indicated might be the case for certain penalties.



"I said if guys were committing flagrant, personal fouls, doing stuff that doesn't pertain to the game of football, then they should not play. One guy in particular did not play the whole first quarter because that's how strongly I felt about it. We did not have any of those this week. As for some of the calls, I think in every game, there's some good calls. I think in every game there's some missed calls. Some missed calls are a huge part of the game that are unfortunate, but you look back, some are good, some are bad. I think each game you see a little bit of both."



(Continued on the disconcerting signals when asked in his view what the actual infraction was)



"We're going to figure that out. I'm still trying to figure that out. I'm going to (have a conversation) this afternoon."



On Castellanos leading receivers for better yards after catch opportunities



"I think Thomas does a really good job keeping his eyes downfield when he scrambles. I think a lot of times, quarterbacks who run the ball, they just kind of start looking to run. He keeps his eyes downfield and he sees it really well. Give credit to the wideouts too for coming back to the ball. There were some big ones that Lewis caught...the one he threw across the field to Ryan, the one he threw to Dino, the one he threw Joe. You're starting to see guys like that, once they get the ball in their hands they're tough to tackle. Lewis is a hard kid to tackle in the open field. He kind of has a running back build to him where he's able to break tackles. Our yards after catch were really high and I hope that will continue. Tjose guys have to do a good job of getting open late in the down. I thought we caught the ball better too. Still had some drops, but we're definitely making progress there as to where we started the season."



On BC opening the year with games decided by three points are fewer and if he's ever been through it



"Yeah, I'm sure I have where each game's pretty close. Most games in the NFL, a lot of those games come down to two-minute. I haven't thought much about it. We've got to close them out. Take care of the little things so hopefully. they're not that close. You go back to last week, the one thing that really stands out, we were down 21 points with 11 minutes in the third quarter, you know? So, for almost a full quarter and then the fourth, we went on a 19-0 run and we fought back. We put ourselves back into the game. If we clean stuff up, hopefully they won't be as close. At the same time, at the end of the game all those things are important. How you finish the game, how you start the game and everything in the middle. First game is overtime, second game is a one-possession game and last week we're driving to win at the end of the game. On defense, we're one third down away from getting the ball back with a minute left. So, they're pretty draining games, but our guys are fighters and they're going to stay in it until the end, which I really appreciate about them."



On Kam Arnold's big hit on a backer vs. FSU and schematically what LB's have to look for in that scenario



"How big is the gap, right? If you're the A gap player and ti opens up and it's a small window, you go shoot it and run through it as fast as you can. Sometimes, when you have a lot of space, you gotta take one side away and force him to your help because there's too much room to just go straight at him. But, if there's a small gap, man go right through it and put your shoulder pads into his sternum and move your feet. Kam played his best football since he's been here in my opinion. Not just because of the numbers that he had, he was the most physical he ever was against a very physical back. That kid's a big, strong violent back. There was a couple times Kam hit him and he went backward. I'm really proud of him. I thought him and Vinny played really hard. I thought our linebackers played really well. Very, very physical game and it wasn't just one guy, it was linebacker, safeties, there were multiple people in the ball carrier multiple times. If Kam can continue to do that, he's going to have a really good year."



On how Arnold's safety background helps him



"It's helpful because he has DB training. We joke sometimes. Sometimes, I'll take those guys in individual and work man drills. I usually do that on Fridays. Kam has the footwork that we taught him as a safety, then you see the other linebackers do it and it's kind of new for them. Kam's got that training. Kam can back pedal. He knows how to play press man, he knows how to play off-man. I think it's a really good skillset for him to have for us and for him going forward. It gives him more versatility. He's got the athletic ability to cover, now he's learning how to play in the box and become a more instinctive player. Which, again, it is helpful in this day and age where everything is spread."



On if there was a shift in energy when guys came back in on Sunday after almost knocking off FSU



"Yeah. I mean, they were disappointed we lost the game. You turn on the film and it's really disappointing because there were things we did that we left out there. But, at the same time, I think they have some confidence. They just played one of the best teams in the country toe-to-toe and a lot of our guys still believe we should have won that game. Obviously, we didn't. It's on us and there's no excuses, but yeah, I feel like they grew in confidence. If you look again, from 11 minutes left in the third we outscored them 19-0. They (FSU) have been wearing people out in the fourth and our guys didn't quit, they got better. Now, can we build off that? Can we build off what we did and can we just continuously get better and better and better as we go now and not take anymore steps back. If we do that, we're going to be a really good football team and we're going to win a lot of games. Now, we need to do that. I felt that Sunday. It wasn't a woe-is-me loss. It was, we've got energy, let's go. We can do this. Guys looking around saying we can win this game right now, let's go. They need that and I'm happy they got that in that game."



On going on the road for the first time this season



"That's going to be different and it's one thing I'm going to challenge them on tomorrow. When I build a plan to win and how we're going to win this game, it's how are we going to handle the road? We've had the same Friday-Saturday every week, right? The same time team meal is. The same time bed time is. The same time you wake up. The same time for team mass. The same time we walk into the stadium. Now, it's going to be different. It's a 3:30 game on the road. So, are we going to handle it mature and understand this is a business trip? I think we will. Guys are excited and I think they want to play again and they want it to come soon. Now, we've got to put in the work. Them we've got to handle the road, handle the plane, handle the hotel, the different food, the different wake up time. I'm going to count on the leaders and coaches to help me out so we go there and we are focused and driven and we're ready to play."



On FSU going 2-10 on third down and third down defense as a whole



"Probably one of the most impressive stats in the game. Holding that team 2-10 on third down and one came from a penalty. We knew...I told you guys, we knew we had to win the time of possession that game. You win time of possession in a lot of different ways. One of them is you have to get off the field on third down. You have to. I thought we had a good plan on defense. I thought our players executed it well. I thought our D-line - a week ago, our D-line...we were not locked in to caging the QB and keeping him in the pocket. Travis - in my opinion - the guys on all the Heisman Trophy lists. You've got to be smart. We had to cage him, we had to pressure him, we had to keep him contained and then we had to go get our hands on those big wideouts. We pressured them, we dropped people..if you saw Kwan almost broke up one pass. We dropped our nose. We threw a lot of different stuff at them and ultimately, our players executed the plan. That's one of the biggest differences in the game is they were 2-10 on third down. We were I think 9-18, but 4-5 on fourth down. So, you add those, we kept drives alive...which, I told the players I was going to be aggressive and they executed it. Those are things we need to continue to do. We need to stay on the field on offense on third down and we have to get off the field on third down."



On getting O'Keefe more involved



"He's lined up in the backfield, we've motioned him, we hand him the ball, we throw him the ball. We take some shots with him, we've thrown to him on the perimeter. He had the big one in the game when Thomas rolled out and threw it across the field and that was a really good contested catch and big part of the game. I think he'll continue to evolve. Strong guy, can run after the catch, he can run by people. We need to continue to be creative now giving him the ball. Now, we're turning into a pretty athletic offense with the threat of a quarterback who can run the ball and keep plays alive. Then, you have some big wideouts - some good catch-and-run wideouts - and we've got Ryan who can do a lot of different things. I'm excited where we are on offense right now to see what we can do, especially because we have the ability to run the ball, which we weren't able to do. We can run the ball, we can protect and we've got good skill. Now we've got to put it all together. That's what I'm excited...can we build off this? I think everybody's kind of got a little more...'it's time now. Let's go really see what we can be.' I'm excited. I can't wait to get back out to practice."



On Louisville



"This is a really good team. They're 3-0, I think Coach Bromm's a really good coach. We know how athletic Louisville is. Their schemes are really sound. It's going to be a great environment. They're 3-0, coming home...this will be a challenge on the road. Let's see what our guys are made of and we've got to go attack it. I can't wait."



