Unfortunately couldn't make it over there this morning (sick as a dog), but here's the full transcription with everything Coach Hafley had to say...



Update on Ryan O'Keefe



"Ryan's doing well. He's on the road to recovery. It was really good to see him (Sunday), good to have him around. He came to practice, obviously he didn't practice. I'm sure all the guys were really excited to see him. I was excited to see him, but I think our doctors and our trainers - just give them a lot of credit with how they handled everything on the field. They were calm, they were prepared, that was a scary moment. First one, like I said to you guys after the game, first one I've ever been a part of. The way they handled themselves, the doctors and trainers were outstanding. Father Jack, I know he was a big part of that being there for Ryan as well. He's doing really good right now and he's on the road to recovery, so thankfully, that's the best news we could have."



On when O'Keefe might be back with a bye week coming after this weekend



"I'm not sure yet. We've still got to clear some things, but I know he wants to get back out there listening to him talk yesterday. But safety and his health will obviously be our No. 1 concern. We'll be hopeful to get him back, but not at the expense of him getting injured."



On the immediate thoughts when he got out on the field when O'Keefe was down



"I didn't know what it was at first. I saw the collision and I saw him down on the ground. He was kind of moving at the time, but, then just listening to to some of the things he was saying and then listening to the trainers and doctors, then it started to get real. It was emotional. Like I said, I'm sure he was scared. He was thinking about his teammates. I told the team he kept just telling me to make sure the team knew he wanted us to go out and win the game. He was talking about his family, making sure they knew he was okay. He was thinking of other people, not himself. There was a scary moment. I don't want to go into detail of medically what was said or what he was saying - I don't think that's fair to him - but, once we saw him moving and he had feeling in his arms and his legs and his hands, those were good signs. Obviously, they brought him out and wanted to make sure he was okay. So, they got him on the stretcher and took him away. Scary moment, but just really glad he's back. It was awesome seeing him yesterday. Really good to see him."



On the opportunity to go into the 2nd half of the season at .500 with a win this weekend



"We haven't met as a team yet, but the message will be the same. We've got to go 1-0 this week. I know that's cliché, coach talk. We need to treat this game like last week. I said we need to go in and play Virginia like we're playing the best team in the country. We need to treat Army the same way. We need to prepare. We need to work in practice and we need to throw everything at them. We need to have our best week. This is going to be a very, very physical game. It's going to be a very tough game. This team plays very hard. They're very physical and the style it's going to be, it might be the most physical one we have all year. We've got to throw everything we have into this one and then we can take a break. So, yeah. I'm excited to get back to work. Coaches are doing their preparation right now. The players have a day off and we'll get going again tomorrow."



On Army getting away from the flex-bone offense



"They have. There's elements. It's not going to look like the traditional QB under center wishbone that you've seen...more shotgun, obviously, which is different for them. There's still the option component. There's still the QB running component. They run every run play that you could ever imagine. They have options off of it. They still have the triple option off of it. The QB's going to keep the ball. They'll bring in several different backs. It is downhill. It is physical. The offensive line is going to be...not as much cutting as they've done in the past, but still a very physical group. Throwing the ball a little bit more than they have in the past. Putting receivers on the field, three receivers, but they'll get in all different personnel groupings. They'll play 21, 12, 11, 13. They'll get heavy with tight ends. It will look different than what you're used to, it's definitely a very different, challenging offense to defend. There's been a lot of work the last few hours and obviously today and (Sunday)."



On what clicked in the second half defensively against UVA



"I really thought it clicked after the second possession, after the second score. They scored 14 pretty quick and then we pretty much shut them down, other than the Hail Mary. In the second half, I think it started up front with our D-line. They were aggressive. They got off the ball. We pressured more. They had the three points, which I believe was a six-play, 12-yard drive. Besides that, we shut them out in the second half. I think it started up front. I think it's the most physical, most violent our defensive line has been. I think that's a combination of coaching and playing. I think we cut them loose and I think we need to do that more...those guys got the juice going and it was all of them. Like, every single one of them. I think that had a big part of it. I thought we covered really well in the back end. I thought our corners played a really good game and we tackled very, very well. One of our best tackling days."



On sacks starting to come to fruition



"I think Coach Vince, he started if off as we were game planning. He looked at the film - especially on third down - and we reviewed all of our film. We looked at the way we were blitzing. We looked at the blitzes we were running. Again, we were playing a lot of mobile QB's, so we weren't letting them as loose as we had been. We made the decision as coaches to get away from that, be more aggressive, take more risk. Especially if No. 11 was going to be the QB in the game. We didn't feel like he was going to be able to run around as well as No. 10. Once we saw 11 was in the game, we had certain blitzes we wanted to run and we kept running them over and over again. I think we ran the same one four or five times to be honest with you. I just kept telling those guys, don't worry about calling it again, they haven't stopped it yet. Keep going with it. But, the players made it work. I thought we blitzed faster. We were closer to the line when we were blitzing. Again, it started all with how reckless and violent the D-line got off the ball. They won their 1-on-1's. They just came alive. I think it was a combination of Coach Oghabase, the staff and then the players executing the plan. This will be a little bit different of a week. This is a team that you're going to see a lot of run. They'll run it on first, second, third and fourth down if they can and then they'll sprinkle in the passes. They'll run the ball on third down to get to fourth down. But, going forward, we've got to let those guys play fast and I'm excited to do that. I think they have good juice now going into it."



On challenge of Army flipping tackles



"I mean, if you can get a tell on it. If they're trying to protect one guy or run to one guy then you can kind of set your defense that way. But, besides that, there's not much. In pass rush, certainly you try to match up certain people on certain tackles. That will definitely go into consideration, especially on third down. But, not too much there...every guy on our team should be studying the guy they're lining up across from. What are his strengths, what are his weaknesses? Whether they're flipping or not, it doesn't matter. You look at the tackles, you look at the guards. Who's best in pass protection? Who's their worst in pass protection? Who's a good matchup for us? Do we want to put a quicker guy inside because the guard's not very athletic and quick and take advantage of our speed versus his speed? Is one tackle more athletic than the other, where one can't move his feet where we want to put a faster end and rush that guy with a more athletic guy? Is there one guy who's more susceptible with speed to power where we can kind of run through him and you might want to put your bigger, faster guy there? It's all matchups. When you look at the wide receivers, it's who might Eli matchup on better than Amari? Is there a guy in the slot that's quicker than fast that we want to put a quicker DB on the field? Is there a bigger wideout at X that we might want to put a bigger, longer DB on to get his hands on him? It all goes the same way. It's all matchups and how do you want to defend a team? Do you want to defend a team by matching your players or do you want to scheme it? It all depends."



On Liam Connor's game winner



"I think it was big for him. I think he's been pretty consistent all year. He missed the one extra point against Florida State, which I'm sure in the back of his mind he still thinks about. For him to kind of erase that with a game-winner, making two over 40 yards, it was a great moment for him. You could see the confidence and you could see the excitement around the guys. Sam tried to jump on him and Liam just dropped him. They were excited. I showed it yesterday in the team meeting and the guys were fired up for him. I think he'll get better and better now with that confidence."



On who will step into O'Keefe's role



"Dino can back up all the positions. The 'F' for us, some people that's the slot. Instead of calling it an 'S' that could be an F. Some people go X, Z, F, S...so, yeah, Dino can definitely move into Ryan's slot. We can move Lewis around. Jaden will be back this week, Jaden did not play last week. And then, there's some other young guys who might get their chance too."



On importance of having receivers that can block downfield



"Yeah, all our receivers better block, that's really important to me. I think it's the sign of a good, tough team is when your guys on the perimeter are blocking and tackling. On that particular play (Bond touchdown), if I remember it correctly, Joe had one guy pressed on him man-to-man. Sometimes, when you get cracked, if they're in man, it's hard to replace the crack. For example, on that play Joe had a guy up on him and was going to block the guy inside. So, Joe kind of went on an angle that looked like a slant to block that slot defender and in turn it also brought his defender, so he wound up taking two guys. The guy covering Joe basically blocked himself, so Joe took two. Lewis slipped outside and...good play. Joe should get the credit for the touchdown because he set it up and blocked two people, Lewis just caught the ball and ran it in. Really good play design by the staff, especially for what they were in and then Joe did his job. He took two guys with one...it was really just a crack bubble (screen) where we were going to crack the defender, make the corner crack replace and they just so happened to be in press coverage. It's hard to crack replace when you're pressed because you have to cover the guy going inside. if it's a run, you've got to put your foot in the ground, get back outside and set the edge and leave your man. It's kind of talking out of both sides of your mouth."

