CHESTNUT HILL - Wrapping up Holy Cross and talking about Florida State.



Anyways, here come the No. 3 Seminoles on national TV. Should be interesting to say the least...



ON STEPPING UP A LEVEL INTO ACC PLAY & CLEANING THINGS UP



"Yeah. Florida State, obviously, what are they, three right now? Certainly could be one or two, depends on who you ask. I think the biggest thing...1. I think Coach Norvell does a good job. I have a lot of respect for him. He's a good person and a good football coach. They're as deep as they've been. if you look at their D-line, their D-ends, I mean...they've got four guys who can go. Interior they've got four guys that can go. They're deep at wide receiver, as deep as they've been. Every time you turn on the film there's a new guy who looks just as big and just as fast. They've got depth at running back. O-line returns most of their players and the quarterback, he's just gotten better and better. You turn on the tape when we played him two years ago, he was young. He got better and now he's probably one of the best players in all of college football. It's a very talented roster. What just jumps out to me is the depth they have. It's almost like overwhelm these teams. You watch the LSU game, it's a game the first half and it's a tight game. LSU dropped a punt and LSU failed to score in the red zone when they could've scored, but then they overwhelm teams with their depth and their speed and they roll guys through. They have a lot of talented players and they use them all. That's the biggest thing I see. Offensively, the receivers, running backs, quarterbacks, it's a great football team. One of the best in the country, maybe the best team that I've seen in a long time."



ON IF PLAYING MATT SLUKA THE WEEK BEFORE COULD HELP PREPARE FOR JORDAN TRAVIS



They're different. You know, certainly from having to tackle a quarterback that's going to run around, yeah. Different team. Different challenge."



ON IF HE STILL FELT THE SAME WAY ABOUT PENALTIES AGAINST HOLY CROSS OR IF HE MAY HAVE SAW SOMETHING DIFFERENT WATCHING IT BACK ON FILM



"No, that's what I saw. I saw it pretty clearly. I had a lot of time to think about it because we were in that rain delay for two hours. So, I pretty much...when I spoke to you guys after the game, I pretty much had the game played in my mind about 10 times, so I saw it really clear. Some of them, you know...others, there's no way you can do that and I showed the team every one of them. It was not a very fun meeting to be in and they understand that you can't do that. Like I said, I wasn't just speaking out of the moment, I meant it. They won't play if that happens again. We're not going to do that. If you're blocking a guy hard, really hard and you're giving everything you have and you're just on the line and you push him out of bounds...if you take a shot at a guy who's clearly out of bounds, that's no respect for your team. That's how I felt. Your hand gets caught on a face mask as you're going hard and you rip a guy down...that's now how we play. It can't be like that. You've got to look closely at the film and see what they were. I looked hard at all of them. The false starts really hurts us at the end of the game...the game, guys, again, no disrespect to that team, that game, minimum in my opinion, should have never come down to that. That's 3rd-&-20, we're up 10, it would have been 4th-&-30, we're off the field. Now, all of a sudden we're up 17. They didn't stop us yet. Now you're up 17 and the lightning delay, it doesn't matter. But, we didn't do that and it could have cost us the game and we need to learn from it. That's why I spoke so passionately (after the game) like I did. As I start thinking about it again it's probably going to be the same. I addressed it hard and handled it at practice and going forward, like I said, we're a good team. We'll play well and we'll get better and better."



ON THE RUNNING BACKS



"Haven't met with the trainers yet. I know Pat was in a boot after the game, which you guys saw. Broome will be back this week. So, we'll have Brrome back, Barfield, Kye. Obviously, Kye had a really good game and hopefully Pat. I just don't know. How much did it swell up? How does he feel today? Today's our off day, so I haven't seen him. We've just got to take a look at how he feels. The good news is, Broome will be back for numbers, the bad news is, you'd love to have Pat play in this game."



ON WHAT HARD RUNNING DOES FOR THE OFFENSIVE LINE



"Those guys love that. Those guys are putting their faces on people and double teaming guys and single blocking guys and driving down the field, then all of a sudden they look up and the pile's moving forward not backward. That's probably not just our O-line, that's probably the whole team. You can feel the excitement on those runs...Kye was fourth on the depth chart going into Week 1. That's why, for a young guy, you want to keep working and you want to keep your mouth closed and you never know when you're opportunity comes. It did and he made the most of it. That brings juice and it brings momentum to the whole team. That kid played hard, real hard and he ran well."



ON IF CASTELLANOS WILL START SATURDAY



"Yes. Thomas will start Saturday."



ON PSYCHOLOGICAL DIFFERENCE GOING FROM A GAME YOU'RE EXPECTED TO WIN TO ONE YOU'RE EXPECTED TO LOSE



"That's a good question to ask the players...look, this is a really good team we're playing. Like, really good team. There's many people that think this is the best team in the country. We've played No. 1 in the country and we've played No. 2 in the country...I think one year we played them back-to-back weeks. It's going to be a challenge. We've got to do our work as coaches. We've got to grind. We've got to do everything we can to give our players a chance to win this game and we've got to go execute at a very high level. That's why you play the games. We've got to put in a lot of work this week and go after it hard on Saturday. There's a high level of respect, but you've got to go play the game."



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF BOTH TIGHT ENDS BEING MORE INVOLVED GOING FORWARD AFTER A TD CATCH EACH AGAINST HOLY CROSS



"Yeah, you could see their excitement. George came running off the field. It's good because he's been working real hard. I know he had the drops in the first game and I know it was important to him. I kind of felt like he was squeezing it extra hard. But, he's blocked really well, I was excited for him. Then, Jeremiah didn't play much in the first week and truthfully, we probably should have played him more. That's one of those in the first game...not sure, all of a sudden you look up and he's only got like 10 snaps, but he deserves to play more. He's a good player and I was really happy for him. They reviewed it, looked like he scored to me and I was fired up for him."



ON LIAM CONNOR'S PERFORMANCE SO FAR KICKING



"Yeah. You know, Liam hit a rough spot in training camp where I think he had a little bit of a confidence issue. Then, all of a sudden, like one week left, he hit a switch and he's crushing the ball right now and he's confident, which makes me really confident. He's done a really good job. The ones he's hitting now, those would be good from quite some distance, which helps. Now, you can play the game a little bit different. It's not like you've got to get inside the 25-yard line. Now that thing's getting closer to the 30, which really helps because you've got to get points. You can't go down there and all os a sudden you're thinking everything is four-down territory. Do I have to punt? So, it's really helpful. I have a lot of confidence in him and a lot of respect for him, he's a tough kid."



ON CASTELLANOS' PERFORMANCE IN HIS FIRST START & HIS CEILING



"I think Thomas' ceiling is really high. He's got to manage the game, he's got to take what we give him, he's got to learn. He's got to grow from each game. He's got to know when to run, he's got to know when to get down. He's got to know when to get the extra yards. He's got to distribute the ball and go through his progressions and then he gives us the ability to have QB run game. It was the first game he started since high school. So, we're just learning a lot about Thomas, right? I mean, we've been around him now since he got here, really May, June. So, we're learning about him as we watch him play. What does he do well? What do we need to get on him about? What do we need to teach him? Really getting to know him as a person, so, I think he has a really high ceiling and I'm excited to see how where can go right now."



ON HOW MOREHEAD IS DEALING WITH THE SITUATION



"Emmett's been great. I watched Emmett right before the game, he had an embrace with Thomas, he was a good teammate on the sideline. He was locked into the game plan and he's ready to go. I meant when I said...one of you guys asked me after, 'will we see Emmett again?, we will. Emmett's a really good player and I have no doubt and I have confidence in Emmett. I do. I know that's not an easy thing to go through right now, but I think he handled it incredibly. I give him a lot of credit and respect for that. Emmett will be ready. I know that."



