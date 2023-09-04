CHESTNUT HILL - After an ugly day at Alumni on Saturday, Coach Hafley spoke to myself and Rich Thompson of the Herald during his weekly presser on Monday. Here's everything he had to say...



ON MOVING ON FROM THE NIU DEFEAT



"First, you look hard at last week's game and you recap the things that we did well and you recap the missed opportunities. You recap the penalties, you've got to learn from it and you've got to fix it. It was kind of three, four parts where...there were parts where we ran the ball really well and then there's your missed opportunities. We had 10 play drives where we're moving the ball, moving the ball and then we go backward. We can't go backwards. We've got to make it about ourselves first. Then, there's opportunities our guys had a chance to make plays, multiple opportunities. We've got to make those plays. We've got to make them in practice, we've got to make them in a game. And then, there's obviously some stuff we need to do better coaching. It's put that all together, learn from it, get better this week in practice and go full speed ahead. We've got good players and I like they way they fought and didn't quit. Hopefully, they can build off that momentum they had at the end of the game. We need to start fast, minimize mistakes and we've got to go out and make plays."



ON MAKING SURE THINGS DON'T SPRIAL LIKE AFTER RUTGERS A YEAR AGO



"I think it's a little different this time. You turn on the tape and you see that there were so many plays that we left out there. We catch the ball here, we sack the QB here where we have a free run to him. We catch an interception and maybe we're winning it at the end of regulation. You show them like 10 or 12 of those, our guys are capable of making those plays. They are. They've done it. Then, you show them the plays they did make with a little more consistency. I still think it's a confident group. I think they saw we're down 14 points with five & a half minutes left in the game and they rallied back when at one point it didn't look like they were going to. I think there's confidence there and this is a different team than last year. I know that's all coach talk right now. I get it. But, I believe that the team believes that and the staff believes that as well."



ON IF A STARTING QB HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR SATURDAY YET



"Yeah, we have an idea. I'm obviously not going to go down there yet, but there will be a time when we let you guys know."



ON IF HE REGRETS THE DECISION TO PLAY BOTH GUYS SO SOON AND WHAT HE SAW FROM BOTH OF THEM



"No. I don't regret it at all. That's kind of the way we went into the game. That's how we evaluated it. we thought they both deserved to play and wanted to see how they'd both play. So, no, we don't regret that at all. I thought...obviously, Thomas played more. I thought he did some really good things with his legs. I thought he had some nice throws. He had the one interception that I know he'd like to have back. I think for the first time of him playing, he did some really good things. Emmett had three drives, had the one nice throw to Joe (Griffin). I thought we had that one drive where we got it going and some penalties knocked us back. Those are two good players."



ON HOW THEY CAN FIX 10 PENALTIES FOR 93 YARDS IN PRACTICE



"You correct the false starts. That's what's disappointing. We preach it all the time. We talk about it in practice all the time. We stress it, constantly. You can't have those false starts, two of them that really cost us. The personal fouls...they called Hergel on one. You watch the tape, you can give me your opinion on whether that was a foul or not. The roughing (the passer) was a bad one. Does Donovan shove the guy at the end? You see it on tape. You can't do that. You've got to control yourself. The PI on fourth down, the guy's going up to make a play on the ball. But, on defense, here's how I see it. On third and fourth down, you can't foul. You've got to beat that into their head. You cannot foul on third and fourth down. You're going to get some PI's. It happens, right? On offense, you can't go backward on any down. You've got to keep moving forward. We got called on two holds. We've got to keep coaching it better. Keep teaching technique better, but ultimately, those are self-inflicted and between that coach and that player, they've got to fix that."



ON THE LACK OF SACKS/PASS RUSH



"He (Rocky Lombardi) was 14-29, so the ball was coming out very quick and it wasn't coming out very accurate. I think their plan was to not let our pass rushers get there with quick drops, but I think (the D-line) was very disruptive. (Lombardi) had a very low completion percentage. He was 14-29 for about a buck 50. They were keeping guys in and were chipping our ends with tight ends and the backs, so sometimes they were only getting three players out instead of five. I do think our pass rush was effective. I thought our D-line played a really good game. They were the strength of the defense in that game."



ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE



"We ran the ball for five yards on average, which is way up from last year. The protection I thought was really good. The quarterbacks had time to throw it, we just didn't have the ball enough on offense. They had the ball for 37 minutes. That's a long time for one side to have the ball. And, that's not just the offense's fault. We've got to get off on third down as well, right? We need our third down defense to get off the field, then we need to sustain drives. It was better when you watch the execution, now we just can't go backward."



ON HOLY CROSS



"Obviously a really good team. Last year, they had a heck of a run. I think they're very well-coached. Coach Chesney does a great job. Obviously, Coach Gunnell's on the staff, former BC guy, great coach, great human being. Their defensive coordinator Scott James is a very close friend of mine. I don't think he gets enough credit for how well that defense has played. I think he's one of the best coordinators at that level and I've known him for a long time. The QB's (Matt Sluka) a special player. Really talented. The way he can run and make people miss. His toughness, his grit, he can throw the ball on the run. Wide receiver No. 80 (Jalen Coker) stands out when you watch him. He goes up and gets the deep ball really well. Bigger guy, strong, catch and run guy. You talk defensively, linebacker (Jacob Dobbs) is a really solid player, I'm sure they're thrilled to have him back. The one corner No. 4 (Devin Haskins), I think he's a really good player. I think the other corner, I believe he's No. 2 (Terrence Spence), he's a really good player. He probably doesn't get enough credit. I don't know how many games he's started, but I think their corners are really good players. They've got some safeties that fly to the football. They've got a really good scheme. They have a veteran offensive line. I think three of the five are back. I know they lost their top back last year (Peter Oliver), but they have two or three guys who are very capable. There's one they have that's tremendous out of the backfield catching the ball. Their slot - I believe he changed numbers, I think he's No. 5 right now - (Justin Shorter), he's really good. They're a really good team and very well-coached. This will be a challenge and our guys will be highly motivated to play this game for a lot of reasons."



ON WHY THE FCS AND FBS GAP IS SO MUCH MORE NARROW NOW



"That's a great question. I think maybe the continuity, especially sometimes when you've had a group that's been together. I think maybe the transfer portal, but it's always been good. I've coached at that level. I've coached at that level and we've played teams at the FBS level. I was a D3 coach and then I coached FCS football for five years. When I was at Albany we had some good teams. You get those players and develop them and they stay there and get a lot of early playing time. They play with a chip on their shoulder. Those are guys that love ball, man. They love playing football. It's a great question."



ON DePALMA'S PERFORMANCE VS. NIU WITH 12 TACKLES



"He is (playing a true mike position), he's playing middle linebacker. Sometimes it might look - based on motion - that he's on the outside. Vinny played a solid game. Tackled really well. Communicated really well. Exactly what you'd expect of him. He's always running to the ball and he gives it everything he's got. There's no quit in him. He's a great leader, maybe our best leader. But, I thought those guys...him, Donovan...Donovan was really active. Shitta was really active in the game. That's as good as I've seen Shitta play. Cam Horsley, I thought played...I give the D-line...our D-line played really good. They rushed the ball 50 times for 150 yards, maybe a little below that. That's a lot of rushes in a game and to keep them to about three-yards per carry, that's pretty good when you get 50 of them."



ON OVERALL TEAM HEALTH



"We came out pretty healthy. There were some guys on the injury report that were a little tight, a little sore. But, as of right now, it looks like everybody will be ready to roll. That was a physical game up front. O-line was good, D-line was good (health wise), so yeah, looks like we're healthy right now."



ON KICKING SITUATION & SPECIAL TEAMS



One, I don't think Liam gets enough credit and I didn't even realize it. That was his first field goal attempt...39 yards, in overtime, So, you've got to give him credit, that was a great kick in a pressure situation he's never been in before. He hit his extra points, which he should. Right now, if he's healthy and continues to do what he does, I'm going to play him. I trust him and I'm confident in him. He's got a great look in his eye right now. Sam (Candotti) is another guy...you want to talk about a weapon. People don't talk about that enough either. He pinned them inside the five, inside the 10, he had some big punts. He was big with field position, you know? Give our kicking game a lot of credit. O'Keefe on the first return, I thought he did a nice job because then they went to the sky kick. That's fine. Let them sky kick it, we'll take the ball at the 35-40 yard line. Coach Thurn and those guys, I thought they had a really good game. Definitely give Liam credit. I'm glad you brought him up."