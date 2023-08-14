CHESTNUT HILL - Following Sunday's first scrimmage for BC, Emmett Morehead was the lone player that spoke.



Morehead entered the room smiling ear-to-ear, as he often does and then answered questions for about 10 minutes. It's clear he's fully embraced everything that comes with being 'QB1,' but he also knows all the good vibes the team has going right now could disappear quickly with a rough start to the season.



ON THE OVERALL OPERATION BETWEEN OC'S AND PLAYERS



"It was great. The first scrimmage is a different pace of practice. Coaches are off, you kind of get to operate on your own. The one's did a great job operationally. Two's were working on it and it still looks good. For the first day, we're really happy. It was a good operation."



ON PROCESSING AT A HIGHER SPEED



"It's a lot of fun. It's a totally different pace for us. It's a lot more fun when we get to know what we're doing and then operate and do everything kind of on our own tempo and speed. I think we had a lot of things we need to clean up, but the first (scrimmage) day is really hard. Our defense is doing a lot of great stuff, a lot of disguises and whatnot. I thought for what we needed to do, we did a lot of good execution. There's always going to be things we need to clean up, but I'm happy with the first day."



ON WHAT HE'S LEARNED ABOUT HIMSELF AND OTHER QB'S IN TERMS OF THE PLAY CHART



"That's interesting. Before every game, I think we go through the plays we're really comfortable with. i think that goes to, maybe it was something you ran a lot in high school, you've seen it a lot in college already...and (Steve Shimko) is asking us pregame 'what do you really like? What don't you like?' And, I wouldn't say there's anything in our scheme where I'm like, 'do not call this,' but there's definitely plays I've ran so much throughout my three years here so far that I'm just really comfortable with. Those are plays at any point in the game against any coverage just really be able to understand and operate well with. There's plays I'd prefer, but there's not really plays I'm just looking at the script where I'm like, 'god, I hope he doesn't call this."



ON THE RUNNING GAME MAKING PROGRESS



"Yeah, it's huge. We ran the ball well in the red zone. That helps so much. A five-yard gain when you're on the 20-yard line is really big. We're doing really great with that and then just working through some stuff. We have so much in right now. I'm really excited. The run game is strong already. We're going to kind of narrow down a bit to what we're really good at and we'll be looking really good."



ON THE INSTALL BEING AHEAD OF 2022



"Yeah. We have a lot in. We have a lot in. I think it's a good thing. We have so much that we're doing well, but we need to find out what we're really good at and what we might not be as comfortable with and what we need to stick with. That's kind of what we're going to figure out these next few weeks. I would say for how much we've put in, we've handled so much of that information really well. It's been installed really well. Coach Chud and Coach Shim have been in charge of that and teaching us this offense. They've done a really good job. Across the board, we have everybody that knows how to line up and what they're running and the details of them. There's always going to be mistakes here and there, but for the first (scrimmage) day, it's really impressive how far along we are."



ON IF THESE FEEL LIKE THE DOG SAYS OR IF IT'S STARTING TO FEEL LIKE THE REGULAR SEASON IS APPROACHING



"I'm taking it one day at a time. I think you can feel the urgency, for sure. We want to start looking how we would on a Saturday. I think for us right now, we're just focused on tomorrow and the next day and executing each play. I think you get carried away sometimes - I get carried away sometimes - worrying about certain games or things down the stretch, but when we go one play at a time, when we execute each play, a lot of good things happen."



ON ZAY FLOWERS' NFL DEBUT & IF HE SPOKE WITH HIM



"I was so excited. I saw him put a move on a guy his first play and was like, everything he does in college he can do in the NFL. If he's hard to tackle in college, he's going to be hard to tackle in the NFL. I'm so excited to watch him, those Ravens are going to be really good...no, I haven't (talked to him)."



ON THE EXCITEMENT WHEN YOUNG GUYS MAKE PLAYS (AFTER A BIG JACOBE ROBINSON THROW ON SUNDAY)



"It's a lot of fun. I think that's pure excitement for us. We love watching that stuff because Jacobe's going to be really talented. He's got every tool in the toolbox to be a really good quarterback. Reed (Harris) you see him. He's a really young guy and he's like 220 and really athletic for his size. We get excited just thinking about where they're going to be after they're developed a little bit and making plays like that is always fun to watch...I let the (defense) do the talking."



ON IF THE YOUNG GUYS ARE PUSHING HIM



"I would say there's a couple guys, right now the younger guys, that we feel there's a lot of urgency with. We think they can make an impact early, so I feel like we're really trying to push them. There's a few guys that I've really got to get my connection with soon, because I think there's going to be moments when we need them to step up and play. I think they will. I think we have some really talented guys I'm excited about."









