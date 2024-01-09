On Monday morning, Earl Grant joined other ACC coaches for 10 minute interviews to talk about their respective programs.



Grant's Eagles are 10-4 (1-2) in the ACC coming off a big comeback road win over Georgia Tech. BC is on the road for games against Syracuse (Wednesday) and No. 21 Clemson (Saturday) before Notre Dame visits Monday night.



Here's everything Grant had to say on Monday...



On when he knew he'd be a head coach



"I never really knew what I wanted to do. I think God's got a plan for everybody, got a calling on everybody's life. I thought I was going to go play some pro ball, maybe in Europe, something like that. My sophomore year at Spartanburg Methodist the junior college...some of those guys who didn't make the team, I remember we formed an intramural team my sophomore year. So, after practice, we'd have a good practice, I'd run over to the sweat box - we had a little gym on the side we called The Sweat Box - get my guys in there, practice a little bit and we played a game every week. So, I remember getting a lot of excitement from that. Then, when I got to Georgia College, I really never thought I would coach college. I thought maybe high school and get my degree and then go coach high school, but my college coach Terry Sellers, he just said 'hey look, I want you to come back and be a graduate assistant.' So, I did that for a couple years, then next thing you know I was at the Citadel and then Winthrop, so it happened organically. It wasn't something I was searching for. I'm fortunate it's the career path I took because it's very fulfilling to be able to help these young men every day."



On if he sees guys now or in the past that have characteristics that could make them a HC one day, or if point guards tend to lean that way naturally



"I think a lot of times you could say it's mostly the point guards. Those are guys that have to be vocal, they have to communicate, they've got to love having pressure, they've got to love having the ball in their hand and making decisions. But, I think other position guys could be good coaches. But, I do think if you've been a floor general most of your life there's a certain thought process you've got about making the people around you better. A good point guard can take an average big man and get excited about...'I'm gonna help him be an All-Star player,' because you feel like you can make a big impact. You've got the ball, you make the decisions. I do see players every now and again where I say 'man, I think that guy could be a great coach.' And it jumps out at you. It's not like every player on the team you feel that way about, it's usually one or two guys."



On BC's numbers across the board being up and if that's more because of personnel or schematic changes



"I think it's a lot of things. We went on a foreign tour. We started studying a lot of different NBA teams to try and find out how to play with better pace. We thought we had a big guy who can pass, so we started studying different people...we experimented with some stuff in Europe and we've been playing with better pace. A little more pace, a little more tempo, so we've been scoring more points. Obviously, our defense hasn't been at the level we want it to be but we're going to keep working on it every day and hopefully we'll get better with that. If we get to a point where we can stay efficient offensively and tighten up some screws on defense, we can kind of come to our full maturity."



On BC going from 299th last year to Top 40 in three-point shooting so far this season



"You never know how that number is going to jump. I do know that Donald Hand has sat out and he was a really good shooter. Mason Madsen played injured last year and I thought he was a pretty good shooter. So, I se two healthy guys that are really good wing shooters, that's going to help us. Then, when we went looking to recruit in the spring we wanted to replace (Langford) and we wanted another guard who was experienced. But, we said one of the criteria's was he had to have made at least 50 three's at his previous place. Claudell had made 70. So, you add a healthy Mason Madse, a healthy Donald Hand and Claudell Harris, that's three guys that can really shoot the ball and that's part of the reason our numbers have went up. Quinten Post is still doing what he did. I think Devin McGlockton could always shoot - he shot a good percentage last year - didn't shoot a lot of shots, but he's improved as well."



On if Saturday's win over GT was McGlockton's best performance



"Yeah, it was his best performance. Homecoming, back in the state of Georgia. He had a lot of fans there, a lot of friends and family. It was his best performance, but I didn't even know he had that kind of performance until after the game because he's a quiet player. He doesn't force a lot of stuff. He plays the game the right way, keeps the ball moving, plays with energy, rebounds, deflections, runs the floor. I just didn't know he had that type of game. At the end, I looked at the stat sheet and it jumped out at me."



On what he learned about his team coming back from 16 down to beat GT



"I hope it just means we've got some good character. I hope it means that through practice we're building some endurance and some toughness. I hope it means we get to a point where we're pursuing to get everybody to be rolling in the same direction...that everybody is kind of trying to get to the same destination and we're all doing it together. I hope that's what it means."



On what he's looking to build on or improve upon moving forward in ACC play



"I just want our team to get better. Every day, I want us to stay together. I want us to continue to have fun and let the journey be the reward. I want us to be playing the best possible basketball we can play in March. I want us to believe and execute the plan. I want us to understand that the only thing we can control is our preparation and our attitude. The results will fall where they may,. I want us to be able to win and handle it with grace and lose and get back up and keep working. It's a really good league, it's a challenge every night. We're going to experience a lot of different emotions, but I hope we just stay together and in March we can be playing the best possible basketball that we can play."



