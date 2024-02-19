Earl Grant was on the weekly ACC Coaches Zoom on Monday morning ahead of a two-game week for the Eagles. Here's what coach had to say for about 5-10 minutes...



On the offense improving lately & keeping momentum going against FSU (Tuesday)



"We've got practice today, so, second time around playing them. Close game, got down early, lost by one. So, just really got to lock into our plan today, Just try to have a lot of clarity on offense and what we're trying to do...but, also don't forget that our defense has got to travel too."



On FSU & NC State & the mentality facing a team the second time around



"I think we're a different team from a month and a half ago. We just want to play BC basketball. We want to play with great pace. We want to play to our standards...take care of the ball, take good shots, really work hard to be connected on defense. But, other than that, we're a different team than we were a couple weeks ago and we're a different team than we were six weeks ago. So, try to play the game to the best of our ability and play to our standards and hope that that's enough."



On avoiding slow starts



"Just try to play the game the right way. Have clarity. Understand what we're trying to do on offense. Making sure our defense - again - that we're connected and just try to win possessions one-by-one. There's really no magic formula, no special sauce. We've just got to play mature basketball. It's almost March. We want to be playing our best in March. We're two weeks away and I think we've gotten better, so we've just got to play the game, play the game the right way. Try to win the possession and that's what we're going to try and do."



On what's ignited Mason Madsen lately



"I think just practice. Our practices are very competitive. We've had eight different starters throughout the year - maybe even nine - but, I know eight. The practices are competitive, they're chippy. Guys going after each other, so, iron sharpens iron. I think guys have really been competing and getting after it in practice. Guys are coming after Mason, Mason is coming after them and it just so happens we had a couple little tweaks here and there and he was inserted into the starting lineup. He's really given us a great boost, but he was giving us that boost off the bench. Now, he's just giving it to us in a starting role."



On Devin McGlockton continuing to improve & his standing among elite players in the ACC



"He's got to be one of the most improved players in the league. He's shooting almost 70% from the field and a good percentage from three. I think he's had maybe in 10 games almost all of them have been close to being double-doubles. So, he's a winner. Winner, winner, chicken dinner is what he is. Everyone would love to have one of those guys."



On Prince Aligbe's role



"I hope that as we go down the stretch of the last two weeks that he can play his best basketball. We need him. He's a big, athletic guy. He's a major piece to our team. he's helped us move up the hill over the last couple years and he's done a great job of that. We need him to...as our team tries to finish and be our best in March, we want the individuals to finish and be their best in March as well. I think Prince will have a chance to do that. He had the ankle tweak and missed a game, came back slow. But, now he's coming off the bench and we need him to give us that boost we need and he's capable of doing it off the bench."