It wouldn't be a season opener without a few hiccups.

Milwaukee built an double-digit lead by exploiting Boston College's defensive rotations for wide-open 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Ky Bowman, Jordan Chatman, and Jairus Hamilton each missed three treys as the Eagles combined for 1-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half.

Entering the locker room, head coach Jim Christian's message was clear: "Settle down. Do what we do. We've gotta get some stops so we can get out in transition."

The results were instant. BC looked like a different team in the second half, outscoring the Panthers by 30 points and cruising to a 73-53 victory at Conte Forum on Tuesday night.

Making his first start for the Eagles (1-0), true freshman Wynston Tabbs sparked a 14-3 run to open the second half. Just like his legendary predecessor, Jerome Robinson, Tabbs showed a knack for scoring in a variety of ways: acrobatic layups, pull-up jumpers from mid-range, and deeper shots from the perimeter. Tabbs also had by far the highest plus-minus (+32) on the team. Together, he and Bowman combined for 35 points to put Milwaukee (0-1) away for good down the stretch.

"The one thing I thought we showed today was a maturity that comes with guys who are back," Christian said. "When we got down, we didn't panic, we didn't play crazy, we didn't let it spread throughout the whole game. And that's growth. That's maturity."

Bowman, in particular, deserves credit for his patience. Early on, his drives to the hoop attracted a swarm of defenders and his teammates couldn't cash in when he kicked it out to the perimeter. But Bowman didn't panic when those triples just wouldn't seem to fall.

"His message to them was, 'Keep shooting the ball,'" Christian said. "And then what happens, now they make shots in the second half and now the lanes open up."

With Robinson long gone for the pros, the Eagles need that kind of leadership out of their next NBA-bound guard.

"He was the leader out there today," Christian said. "He was the leader in the huddle, he was the leader in the locker room, he's teaching the young guys during the game. That's what you want out of your best player."

One thing to keep an eye on during the nonconference slate is the different frontcourt combinations with which Christian experiments. Against the Panthers, he replaced Popovic with Johncarlos Reyes, who only lasted two minutes after conceding a bucket and getting blocked on the other end. Christian tried Luka Kraljevic at forward for a minute before going back to Popovic, who played 26 minutes despite nursing a nagging shoulder injury.

Steffon Mitchell played a signature game, shooting just 1-for-6 from the field but grabbing 14 rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass. He also added two assists and a block in 32 minutes.

Freshman Chris Herren Jr. also made his Maroon and Gold debut to a host of cheers at Conte. Before the buzzer, the son of the former BC star hit a corner 3-pointer to send the bench into hysterics.

Nearly everyone in the 10-man rotation pitched in for the come-from-behind effort, even if wasn't always pretty.

"I couldn't have written a script any better," Christian said. "I'm sorry we're not perfect. It's November 6th."