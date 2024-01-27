Some day, BC will win an ACC game comfortably without it coming down to the last possession or two.



That day was not Saturday, however.



BC had to dodge a last-second game-tying three point attempt from the Irish to hang on for a 61-58 win. The victory gave BC its second straight regular season sweep over their Holy War rivals, marking the first time BC has ever beaten ND four times in a row (and now six of the last seven).



Devin McGlockton led the way with 15 points and six rebounds. Chas Kelley had just nine points, but was very active defensively, especially late. Claudell Harris seems to slowly be getting out of his funk, posting nine points, two rebounds and two assists.



The Eagles are now 12-8 overall and 3-6 in the ACC with Syracuse coming to town on Tuesday night.



"It's not February yet, so we're still trying to pursue our best basketball that we can play, but we got better today," said Earl Grant. "We won on the road, it's a sweep, so I'm really proud of the guys and happy for BC nation."



"It feels good," added Kelley. "Getting on the bus and getting on the plane to come here, you had a lot of students back on campus saying 'please beat Notre Dame, please beat Notre Dame,' so it feels good we get to be a a part of history that's been a part of something longer than this team, longer than the coaching staff and all that. All in all, it feels exciting."



To say the first half was ugly for both teams would be a pretty big understatement as the Fighting Irish and Eagles combined for just 46 points in a 23-23 stalemate. BC shot 32% in the first half, but luckily Notre Dame was worse, shooting 30%. Both teams also had five turnovers each in the first 20 minutes.



"We had some shots that we missed that we usually make," Grant said of the rough first half. "That was some of it. But, a big part of it was the tempo of the game was slower. They slowed the game down, so there wasn't as many possessions, that was some of it as well. We probably should have had 32 points. We maybe left two or three baskets out there at the rim that we could finish, some threes we usually make, we didn't make them. But, I'm glad we made the adjustment in the second half and found a way to execute eventually and get the stops that we needed."



With nine minutes to go, Harris buried one of his two three pointers on the day to make it 46-41 Eagles. A driving layup from Harris made it a 48-42 with 7:54 to play. Post ended up fouling out with just 10 points and five boards at the 4:03 mark after the Eagles had pushed the lead to 54-47.



A massive McGlockton put-back amongst four Notre Dame defenders down low put BC up 57-51 as the clock ticked under two minutes. Jaeden Zackery eventually hit a floater in the lane with just 30 seconds to go, making it 58-55. After two Zackery free throws, made it a six-point game, Braeden Strawberry launched a three with just a second left. The ensuing inbounds pass was then deflected and deemed to go off Harris with 0.8 seconds left. Kebba Nije had a good look at the buzzer to send the game to OT, but missed and the Eagles escaped with the win.



"I'd like to be up 10 or 12, that'd be great," Grant added with a smile after being asked his thoughts on all these close games for BC this season. "But, sometimes you've got to play the hand you've been dealt. So, for us right now, that's just what we find ourselves in. That's the test we find ourselves in and all of the games are coming down to the last two or three minutes.



"As we continue to pursue our best, I'd imagine that would change in the next two or three weeks, but that's where we are right now. Very close games and we need to figure them out at the end."





