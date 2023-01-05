As the Boston College men’s basketball team continues to learn how to play with one another and as head coach Earl Grant continues to figure out rotations as guys get healthier, the team chemistry is an ongoing building process.

The best part about having such a youthful team with a lot of options is that no one guy has to take over the share of the load. On any given night - as evident by Jaeden Zackery’s performance in a win over Notre Dame on Tuesday - the Eagles can look to almost anyone to be the “go to” guy down the stretch.

Following the win in the latest chapter of The Holy War, both Jamarr Langford Jr. and Grant spoke about the importance of spreading the wealth.

“It’s very relieving,” said Langford Jr. For guys like Langford Jr. or Zackery, or Makai Ashton-Langford, or really anyone on the team, not having the pressure of having to be “the man” is allowing the Eagles to play a simpler game and taking stress out of stressful situations.“

Coming from last year, there was a couple people we looked to, but this year, you can look to anybody. It was very stressful last year at times, but fun when you did it. There was very little chance you’d get it done (last year) and it was hard to do. We’ve got a lot of pieces offensively and defensively that we definitely look to down the stretch.”Grant knows this team isn’t nearly where it can be when March rolls around and he also knows there’s going to be more growing pains. But, now as the roster begins to take the shape he thought it would, there’s an ability to simplify and take on the form of the squad he envisioned.

We’re in pursuit of being a team that can play 48 minutes and we’re not there yet,” said Grant. “But, I think we’re moving in that direction. With what we’ve encountered this season, we’ve started to just focus on ball movement and player movement. We have to let the ball movement be the star because we didn’t have a star. Quinten (Post) was out all of the game, Prince (Aligbe) was out most of the games, so we didn’t have our team, so we wanted to get the ball moving and just make sure we got a defensive team out of position and then drive and attack the paint, not really giving concern about who was going to score or who we were going to try and isolate with the ball. We had to do it by committee.

“We’re still in that mold because our team is coming into form. A lot of the things we were doing early in the year, we weren’t doing the ;art five weeks. Now that Quinten Post is back, we’re trying to make the adjustments and now that Prince is healthy we’re trying to make the adjustments to more of who we’re trying to be going into the season.”