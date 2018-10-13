"A lot of slow people."

Earlier this week, that's what Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell said he saw on the Boston College defense. Turns out, word got back to the Eagles' locker room.

"There was a different energy in the hotel today before we left," head coach Steve Addazio said. "There was one of those deals where we felt like this is going to be a real street fight out here today. There were some comments made earlier in the week, our defensive line took offense to that. I think that they showed how explosive and how fast and athletic they can be, physically tough.

Wyatt Ray sacked Jawon Pass three times, pushing his total to 8.5, most in the country as of publication. Zach Allen also tallied seven tackles, including three TFLs and one sack. All in all, the "slow" front seven limited the Cardinals' running game to just 1.5 yards per carry.

"That just added fuel to the fire," Anthony Brown said of the midweek chatter. "And our defense played wonderful today. Especially our defensive line, they were attacking the quarterback today and getting after him."

On offense, Brown led his unit to an efficient afternoon against a Louisville defense that looked far from fast. Even without A.J. Dillon, BC still boasted two running backs who racked up over 100 yards on the ground. True freshman David Bailey surpassed the century mark for the first time, rushing 28 times for 112 yards, while Ben Glines added 17 carries for 107 yards.

The first two drives were too good to be true for the Eagles. After they went up 14-0 behind scores by Hunter Long and Ben Glines, Louisville took advantage of three BC turnovers in a span of four possessions—two fumbles and a turnover on downs—to score a trio of touchdowns and take a 20-14 lead in the second quarter (Allen blocked a PAT).

Brown and the other team leaders had a message to get their guys refocused on the sideline.

"We have to take care of the ball," Brown said. "That’s one of our team mottos, win the turnover battle. We have to show our offense that we protect the football. If we protect the football, it’s very hard to lose."

Then, a special teams miracle shifted the momentum again. Nolan Borgersen blocked a Louisville punt with just under four minutes remaining in the half, setting up a recovery in the end zone by Travis Levy for the second consecutive week.

At the end of the half, Addazio called timeouts to get the ball back with enough time to run his two-minute offense. With nine seconds remaining, Colton Lichtenberg drilled the team's longest field goal of the season from 38 yards out to extend BC's lead to 24-20 entering the break.

In the second half, the Cardinals' offense went completely quiet. Pass & Co. moved the chains just six times, and the Eagles' front seven held them to a mere six yards in the second half. Isaiah McDuffie also stepped up in a big way with eight tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup.

After a scoreless third quarter, BC sealed the victory with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives. First, David Bailey extended the lead to 31-20 with a one-yard rushing score. Then Brown marched up field on a clutch 13-play, 93-yard scoring drive, spreading the ball around to Travis Levy, Ben Glines, and Kobay White. Jeff Smith capped it off with a jet sweep to the outside and dove toward the pylon for a five-yard rushing touchdown that sealed the victory.

"I guess we were just on our shit today," Brown said. "And we needed to be."

Now comes some much-needed rest for the Eagles. Other than Dillon, Davon Jones, Allen, and Smith are all a little banged up and will benefit from some time off.

"We'll come in tomorrow and spend two hours watching the tape, then we'll see them here," Addazio said. "They'll be with the strength coach on Wednesday, I'll see them Thursday, Friday for two bona fide Miami practices. Game planned out, Miami Tuesday, Miami Wednesday. We'll give them the weekend again. I want their bodies fresh."