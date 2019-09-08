The Eagles picked up their third Class of 2021 commitment on Sunday when three-star cornerback Jalen McClain of Springdale (Md.) Flowers pledged to Boston College.

BC generally doesn't get very early football commitments as frequently as some other schools for a variety of reasons, but the Class of 2021 is bucking the trend.

McClain's commitment announcement was retweeted by the official BC football Twitter account, which is confirmation that the move was accepted by the staff.

Last week there were rumblings of a looming commitment announcement. When Eagle Action put the matter to sources, we learned there was not a specific ETA for that news. McClain's commitment was the rumored development.

Ranked the No. 20 player in the state of Maryland from the Class of 2021, McClain is the third current high school junior to pick the Eagles at this early stage in the process.





BC also has commitments from linebacker Owen McGowan and quarterback Jalen Kitna, each of whom is also a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com.

He also had offers from Maryland, UMass, North Carolina, and Rutgers.