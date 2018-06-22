EagleAction.com

The Boston College Eagles have been recruiting the graduate transfer market hard trying to get another scoring option at guard for the back court next season.

One of their top targets has been Ehab Amin. He's a 6-foot-4 guard from Alexandria, Egypt, that played three seasons with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and was forced to sit the 2017-18 season out after undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

He visited the BC earlier this week and on Friday afternoon set his final schools. The Eagles made the cut, according to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein. The final four teams are BC, Oregon, Rutgers, and Wichita State.