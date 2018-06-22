EagleAction.com

Ticker
Eagles Make List Of Final Schools for Grad Transfer Guard

Vgt5ltmj6rjbd5zcvqaz
Ehab Amin received his release from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi late March
GoIslanders.com
The Boston College Eagles have been recruiting the graduate transfer market hard trying to get another scoring option at guard for the back court next season.

One of their top targets has been Ehab Amin. He's a 6-foot-4 guard from Alexandria, Egypt, that played three seasons with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and was forced to sit the 2017-18 season out after undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

He visited the BC earlier this week and on Friday afternoon set his final schools. The Eagles made the cut, according to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein. The final four teams are BC, Oregon, Rutgers, and Wichita State.

His last season to play, the 2016-17 campaign, Amin led the entire nation in steals, with 124. He's also the TAMU-CC all-time leader in the category with 218 total. In that same 2016-17 season he scored 16.9 points and 6.6 boards with 2.9 assists per game.

