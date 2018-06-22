EagleAction.com

Eagles Make List Of Final Schools for Grad Transfer Guard
The Boston College Eagles have been recruiting the graduate transfer market hard trying to get another scoring option at guard for the back court next season.
One of their top targets has been Ehab Amin. He's a 6-foot-4 guard from Alexandria, Egypt, that played three seasons with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and was forced to sit the 2017-18 season out after undergoing season-ending hip surgery.
He visited the BC earlier this week and on Friday afternoon set his final schools. The Eagles made the cut, according to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein. The final four teams are BC, Oregon, Rutgers, and Wichita State.
Texas A&M Corpus Christi grad transfer Ehab Amin tells me he's cut his list to Oregon, Boston College, Rutgers, and Wichita State. Immediately eligible.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 22, 2018
His last season to play, the 2016-17 campaign, Amin led the entire nation in steals, with 124. He's also the TAMU-CC all-time leader in the category with 218 total. In that same 2016-17 season he scored 16.9 points and 6.6 boards with 2.9 assists per game.