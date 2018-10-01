Last week's 45-35 win over Temple came at a cost—how much, exactly, will be unknown until game time on Saturday against the newly-ranked Wolfpack (4-0).

"I think we're physically beat up a little bit right now," Addazio said. "I'm not going to get into the injury thing. I don't have anything to get into other than the fact that I hope everybody is ready to go. But that game, certainly was a price to pay for that game."

He addressed A.J. Dillon and Jeff Smith by name, offering no details but noting that just because they sit out practice this week doesn't necessarily mean they'll be sidelined on Saturday. Kobay White also exited BC's 45-35 win over Temple with what appeared to be an ankle injury in the third quarter.

"Our work is cut out for us," Addazio said. "We got a big week ahead of us here. Tomorrow will be a big day for us, as it typically is. We'll grind through the week trying to continue to attack the spots that we feel like we need to improve in and continue to grow in all areas."

The biggest challenge? Addressing issues like tackling and stopping the run while working with a hobbled roster.

"I think the tackling issue, you can attack without putting the whole team in harm's way," Addazio said. "You set up some tackling drills and things like that. I didn't want to insinuate that we're going to go out tomorrow and started tackling each other. That won't happen.

"No one really tackles anymore," he added. "It's like anything else. If you want to be good at something, you got to do it. We tag off a lot on 7-on-7. I don't like it, but we do it just because we can't take the injuries."

But Addazio can do is start showing his defense what it'll see against Ryan Finley & Co. in Raleigh, N.C.

"I think we need to probably do a better job of giving them more full-speed looks within more of the styles of runs that they're getting in this conference," he said. "In my past I've been in them, but I'm not in them not right now. I think that will help our defense a little bit."

On special teams, the Eagles appeared to find their kicker last weekend when freshman Danny Longman filled in for classmate John Tessitore, who missed his fourth extra point in as many games. Longman later attempted and converted the team's first field goal of the season from 26 yards out, but he wasn't listed on the depth chart Monday morning.

"Yeah, I guess I should look at that, huh?" Addazio chuckled. "I think hopefully we get Colton Lichtenberg back this week, okay? This is the time year you got to make some decisions, right? Because guys have played in four games, so you try and be careful here."

For Tessitore, another game appearance means burning his redshirt, which is still preserved because he never appeared in BC's opener versus UMass.

"Because of Colton's injury, Danny [Longman] has to kickoff," Addazio said. "That's that hard-striking deal that got Colton injured in the first place. We have to play Danny this year.

"So with John [Tessitore], I don't want blow a year on a guy if I don't have to, so we put Danny [Longman] in there," he explained. "We'll probably have Colton back in some field goal capacities, and then I'll have to make that decision. I can't evaluate that because I haven't seen him kick in maybe four weeks or something like that."

Tessitore is one of many Eagles whose redshirt status will be constantly evaluated throughout the season. Another, freshman running back David Bailey, could be tossed into the fire at NC State if Dillon isn't ready by kickoff.

"We made a decision with David that in our minds we would like to play David," Addazio said. "Now, still have some games to mess around with that, I guess, but moving forward our mindset was to play David Bailey no matter what.

"Kind of like we were doing with AJ last year," he added. "Not quite on the same pace we were with AJ. Maybe a little slower here. We would've liked to have gotten David in the last couple weeks. Probably should have. But at this juncture, I would say we're certainly, in our minds, leaning towards playing David Bailey this year, but we do have the luxury I guess of at least another game for sure. I've got to look at it. I keep a chart on it all."