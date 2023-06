Aside from one de-commitment over the weekend, it's been mostly all good news for BC as far as recruiting goes for the last month or so.



The good news train kept rolling on Sunday afternoon when Pennsylvania 3-star defensive end Jayzen Flint announced his commitment on Twitter. Flint is widely considered one of the best athletes in the entire 2024 PA class.



The 6-3, 240lb. edge out of West Catholic High School was asked by PAFootballNews.com what the Eagles would be getting with Fint.



"Heart!" he told them. "Don't quit. Always want to be the best. Different. I just want to win and make a difference for the team. My high school record going into my senior year is 10-31. But, I didn't quit and still strive for greatness. I love the game of football. Football made me the person I am today."



In his Twitter profile, Flint also lists himself as a tight end and a linebacker. It seems more likely than not he won't get any TE run here, but having Coach Vince working and molding his game for the next several years could end up producing another extremely talented guy.



""He pulled my film and broke down my game in front of me, which was mind blowing," Flint added to PAFootballNews.com. "It showed he really paid attention to my game play and why I was being recruited by him."