Eagles Injury Updates Ahead of GT Game

The laundry list of Boston College injuries got a little longer Tuesday.

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley announced that wide receiver CJ Lewis is out for the season with a finger injury. Despite playing just seven games this year, Lewis is third on the team in receiving with 201 yards on 13 catches. It’s a brutal blow for the fifth-year grad student, who broke out in 2020 with 28 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

Lewis underwent surgery Tuesday, and so did free safety Jason Maitre, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at Syracuse. Maitre moved over to safety this offseason after playing most of 2020 at nickel. He piled up 19 solo tackles this season as well as three passes defended.

Strong safety Jahmin Muse is also out for the year with a neck injury, and true freshman cornerback Shawn Asbury II is sidelined for the rest of 2021 with a broken arm.

Hafley said that tight end Trae Barry and cornerback Brandon Sebastian—both of whom sustained knee injuries at Louisville on Oct. 23—are still day-to-day. The second-year Eagles head coach did note, however, that those two were running around at Tuesday’s practice.

He added that Barry actually practiced with the offense and that he anticipates the grad transfer tight end to practice “a lot more” tomorrow.

Linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley, a sixth-year transfer from Temple who leads the team with 46 total tackles, is “probably a little less likely to play” this week than Sebastian and Barry, according to Hafley.

Now, for some positive news.

Hafley said that left tackle Tyler Vrabel “will be good to go” for Saturday’s game at Georgia Tech. Vrabel practiced today. He missed the Virginia Tech game with an upper-body injury. Earlier this year, a knee injury forced him to sit out for BC’s Atlantic Division showdown with North Carolina State.

As for starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Hafley said that the redshirt junior gunslinger will be taking “a lot more reps this week going into the game than he did last week.”

Jurkovec unexpectedly returned versus Virginia Tech after being out six games with a fracture to his throwing hand. He completed 7-of-13 passes for 112 yards and an interception while running for 65 yards, including a game-opening eight-yard touchdown.