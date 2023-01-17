It’s a theme that’s become far too common for BC this season, young team or not.

Once again, the Eagles had a chance to earn a statement win against one of the perennial power houses of the ACC on Tuesday night, but just couldn’t close in the end.

The Eagles failed to hit a three pointer in a game for the first time since 2009 and despite hanging tough with North Carolina, lost 72-64. The “close, but no cigar” route is getting tiresome for the Eagles, who drop to 8-11 and 2-6 in the ACC. Meanwhile, UNC is now 13-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating coming up short on the road,” said head coach Earl Grant. “Coming in, we felt like we had a great game plan and had an opportunity to win. It’s frustrating, but there was a lot of positives. You’ve got to take those positives and try to clean up on some things we need to do better.”

The teams went scoreless for the first two minutes before a UNC three pointer. The big matchup of the night - literally and entertainment wise - was between the Tar Heels’ Armando Bacot and BC’s Quinten Post, starting just his second game since returning and both made their presence known early on both ends. Bacot finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds while Post had 17 points and five boards before fouling out late. A Demarr Langford Jr. jumper got the Eagles on the board just past the three minute mark.

UNC pushed it to 8-2, but a 6-0 run on buckets from Langford Jr. and Post - the latter coming after a stop and great transition pass from Langford Jr. - made it 8-8, but a Bacot dunk on the other end put the Tar Heels up by two at the first media timeout. The Tar Heels made it 18-10 with just under 10 minutes left before Langford Jr. hit a couple of free throws. With Post on the bench, Devin McGlockton did an excellent job on Bacot defensively, denying him down low and was extremely active on the offensive glass.

The offense was cold while defense and rebounding kept things close until Prince Aligbe knocked down a jumper to cut it to 21-14 with a little over five minutes left and two Jaeden Zackery (14 points) free throws made it just a five-point game. Bacot - who had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the first half - and Post traded points on back-to-back possessions following a timeout, with Post nailing two free throws on his second to make it 25-20.The Tar Heels got a little hot, but Zackery went on a personal 6-0 run in the final minute to keep BC from giving up one of their trademark runs, keeping UNC in shouting distance at 31-26 heading into halftime.

“Bacot’s one of the most talented bigs in the country. Quinten Post is a developing big. This was his fifth game of the season, so not being in complete good shape yet, not finding a rhythm yet, I thought he was very good tonight, very effective, very efficient,” Grant said of the marquee big man matchup. “I thought it was an even battle, they were going back and forth at each other.”

After Post hit a pretty little hook off the glass against Bacot early in the second, Bacot returned the favor with a three-point play on the other end to make it a 39-30 game. BC cut it to six thanks to Post, but a three-pointer quickly put UNC back up by nine. Makai Ashton-Langford’s first points of the night came at the free throw one with 16:46 left, cutting it to 42-35 and Zackery could have cut it to five with a transition layup, but he looked for contact instead of taking the bucket, missed, and UNC hit a three pointer on the other end for its first double-digit lead of the night with 15 minutes to go.

Bacot and Post began jawing at each other about a minute later, ramping up the intensity of this one. The only problem is that Grant had to pull Post to keep him from getting a fifth foul. It seemed to energize the Tar Heels, who soon pushed their lead to 52-41 before a TJ Bickerstaff layup kept the Eagles within single-digits. A CJ Penha transition dunk with 9:30 left made it a 54-47 game as BC refused to go quietly. BC got a break when Bacot came off the floor at the nine-minute mark. With Bacot still out, Post re-entered the game and immediately hit a hook shot to cut it to 56-51. After a stop, Post followed up with a jumper and stunningly, BC was within three with six minutes remaining.

Post soon found Zackery inside for an easy layup to make it a one-point game, but Bacot came back in with 5:36 left and UNC immediately stopped the bleeding with a three pointer. The Tar Heels pushed it to 61-55 and Post fouled out with 4:05 left. Still, BC continued to battle and two free throws from Ashton-Langford brought BC within four at 63-59. Bacot hit two free throws, BC turned it over and an easy layup quickly put the Eagles back in an eight-point hole.

A quick BC bucket and one of two free throws from Bacot followed with 1:32 remaining. Bickertsaff hit one of two free throws to keep it at 68-62. Two way-too-easy transition buckets followed and those spurts that have killed BC all season came back to rear their ugly head at the worst possible time, allowing UNC to win comfortably 72-64.

“It happened quick,” Grant said of the final few minutes. “We lost our poise a little bit. It got loud, I didn’t get a timeout, didn’t call a timeout and the game got away from us.”

And what about the lack of three-point shooting on a historically bad night, even though the Eagles only went 0-for-6?

"It'd be nice to be 6-for-12, but the good number is six. We didn't take a lot of them," he said. "If you're not going to make a lot of them, you don't want to take a lot of them. We have guys that can shoot the ball, but this season we haven't shot the ball great from three. 26-for-54 from the field, I'll focus on that. 12-for-14 from the free throw line, those are some of the reasons it was a one-point game."

The results aren’t there, but it doesn’t mean Grant is going to stray from his course. It’s clear the effort is something you can build on, but how do you keep a bunch of young kids from getting down when that effort isn’t being rewarded with wins on a regular basis?

“It’s a long season, it’s a journey,” Grant added. “A lot of these guys are first-year players in the program, we’re just trying to build. When you’re trying to build, you’ve got to keep your hands working. You’ve got to keep your feet working and your hands working and you’ve got to stay encouraged.”