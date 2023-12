Jeff Hafley said he was going to be aggressive in the portal this winter and on Saturday morning, he may have gotten his biggest fish yet.



Fourth-year Ohio State DB Cam Martinez announced he was joining BC with a simple 'Committed' social media post that also had the school fight song in the image.



Martinez was actually recruited by Hafley when he was with OSU and now the two will finally be working together. Martinez is a well-built safety who was also named Mr. Football twice in Michigan during his high school days.



Martinez had offers from Cal, Mississippi St., Bowling Green, Temple, Florida, Utah, Texas, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan and Cincinnati.