Jeff Hafey recently implored fans to be patient when it comes to the small recruiting numbers when it came to the class of 2024.



While Hafley has let it be well known he'll be looking more in the portal this year than he ever has, it doesn't mean he's totally abandoning other avenues, including the NFL Academy which he's relied on before. On Monday afternoon, he got a massive (literally and figuratively) commitment, adding to the O-line that does lack some depth right now when it comes to 2024.



Pape Abdoulaye Sy - a native of Senegal and part of the program by way of London - announced his commitment on social media.

"Alhamdulillah, first and foremost, praise be to God. Thank to my family specifically my mother for all the sacrifice she did for me," he wrote. "I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to @BCFootball can't wait to get there let's go eagles."



With a few guys still coming back but a big void being left with the departure of Christian Mahogany, Abdoulaye Sy is a huge 6'7, 301 lb. piece of the puzzle Hafley can slide in up front.