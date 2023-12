Another day, another commitment for the suddenly surging Eagles' staff.



Dorchester native and former Georgia State DB Bryquice Brown announced on Tuesday that he was heading home after entering the portal.



Brown kept it simple with his social media post



"Glad to be heading home lets get to work!! #ForBoston" he wrote with an image of him in a No. 0 white BC road jersey.



Brown played at Lithia Springs High School in Georgia before playing for Georgia State. In 2020 as a freshman he appeared in all 10 games with a pick, 14 tackles and five PBU's. In 2021 he grabbed two interceptions and tied the GSU season record with 11 pass breakups while making 42 tackles on the season. In a bowl game win over Ball State he made a career-high nine tackles.

He followed that up in 2022 with 45 tackles on this season, a pick, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Brown also set a new career-high 10 tackles in a game vs. Charlotte. This past season, he had 35 tackles an interception and six PBU's.



With CJ Clinkscales hopping in the portal recently and Hafley now choosing to fill voids with more experienced guys, Brown is familiar with the area and could slide into an important role right away.