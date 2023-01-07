CHESTNUT HILL - BC fans have been hard on the young men’s basketball team at times this season, and rightfully so after some ugly losses.

But, after home wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame sandwiched around a loss at Syracuse, this version of the team - as they get healthier - is quickly making Conte Forum a tough place to play. That was never more evident than it was on Saturday afternoon.

With a just-about sold out arena rocking, split between a sea of blue jerseys and gold and maroon, the Eagles took No. 16 Duke to deep waters and had a chance to pull the upset in the final seconds, but the Blue Devils were ultimately able to survive 65-64 in a thriller.

BC dropped to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference, but they’ve shown they can hang with anyone when they’re playing together and with confidence. “This is a blue collar, fighter’s place. If you ain’t that, you’ll probably have a hard time being successful,” said BC head coach Earl Grant. “We try to instill or show that grit, but that’s BC. Not just this team, but all of the success Boston College has had has been from hardworking, blue collar guys, so our guys are just trying to continue building on that.

“A lot of energy (in the crowd), it was exciting to see a lot of fans here. I think our players feed off of that. We want to get to a point where every night is like that, but it’s a process…our fans were amazing. We need them to come back, they’re a great group of fans. We need them in the building, their spirit was in the building tonight and we hope they continue to support this team.”

The Eagles did an excellent job in the first half minimizing Duke runs, responding before anything got out of hand a few times, eventually heading to the locker room for halftime down just 37-33.The Blue Devils quickly grabbed a 4-0 lead before Makai Ashto-Langford (12 points, 3 assists) got the Eagles on the board with a runner. Duke soon pushed its lead to 10-4 heading into the first media timeout. Three pointers by Quinten Post (16 points, 6 rebounds) and Ashton-Langford soon made it a 14-12 game. With 9:28 left and the Blue Devils up 21-17, a Mason Madsen three cut it to 21-19.

The Eagles drew even for the first time at 21-21 with 7:54 to play on a layup from Jaeden Zackery (10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds). Duke went on an 8-0 run to push the lead back up to 29-21, but a put-back rebound from Devin McGlockton and reverse layup for Ashton-Langford kept BC within four at 29-25.In the final minute of the half with the Blue Devils up 37-29, Langford Jr. hit a jumper.

Then, with just one second on the clock, Langford Jr. launched a football pass to the other end of the floor that Post caught. Post quickly turned and put up a jumper that beat the buzzer, keeping the Eagles within four at the break.

Duke opened the second half with another run, this time 7-0 before Langford Jr. hit a corner three to make it 44-36. A missed dunk turned into a Duke transition three moments later, but another bucket from Langford made it 47-38 before the first media timeout.

Duke’s lead grew to 52-40 before a three-point-play for Ashton-Langford with the free throw. A Post corner three in front of the BC bench cut it to 52-46 and got the crowd back into it with 12 to go and a layup by Zackery soon made it a 54-50 game. A Devin McGlockton layup off a stop made it 54-52 and a sick behind-the-back pass from Madsen to Zackery in transition off another stop ended in a layup as Conte Forum erupted, making it 54-54 with 8:39 remaining.

BC went cold offensively for the next few minutes, but Duke only scored four points. One of two Prince Aligbe free throws with 4:57 left kept the Eagles down by three at 58-55. An Aligbe jumper with 2:57 left cut it to 59-57. Duke’s offense also remained cold, but the Blue Devils kept making free throws. After two freebies pushed it to 61-57, Zackery had a pretty up-and-under finish in traffic with exactly two minutes left to make it a two-point game.

After a tough Duke bucket down low, Aligbe buried a corner three to cut it to one at 63-62 with 1:11 on the clock. Some frantic play on both ends ensued with multiple turnovers being forced. The Eagles got the ball back with 35.6 remaining after forcing a turnover on an inbounds play.

BC took its first lead all game with 27 seconds left on a Post jumper that made it 64-63. On the other end, a questionable foul call allowed Duke to hit two free throws and reclaim a 65-64 lead with 12.4 seconds remaining. The Eagles got the ball up the court and got it in the hands of Ashton-Langford who took a tough runner that went wide. Post tried to save the ball from going out of bounds and was hacked on the arm by a Duke defender, but with no call. The Blue Devils heaved one more inbounds pass that Post picked off and launched at the buzzer from half court, but it rimmed out.

“We didn’t necessarily get exactly what we wanted,” Grant said of the final play. “Duke did a good job of jumping Makai’s right hand. We wanted to get it to him in his right hand with (Post) setting a pick so he can go try to lay it in, and if they stop the ball we would have (Post) at the rim. So, they did a good job of stopping his right hand, getting him back to his left and then I guess he felt he had to take the best shot he could…probably had a little more time, but you go through those situations and you learn from them and try to get better.”

Of course, there are no moral victories in most cases and this loss will hurt for a few days, but if BC can continue playing the way it has - particularly at home - as we head into mid January and then February, no one is going to want to come into Conte Forum.

“We’ll take the positives, but it’s going to be hard to swallow it because it was a possession game and we had three or four possessions. We got the ball up one, somehow we lose it twice with a turnover or they just knocked it out of our hands,” added Grant. “We had our chances. It’s very disappointing.

“I ain’t big into moral victories. I think all ACC teams are the same, they’re good. They’re good teams. We’ve got to learn from it. It was a possession game and we had our chances, just couldn’t capitalize.”