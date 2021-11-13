Eagles Cash in Holy Cross Turnovers on the Break, Steamroll Crusaders

Earl Grant’s teams at College of Charleston didn’t play with pace. That wasn’t the Cougars’ forte. It makes sense for a defense-first squad. But, in Grant’s seven years with the program, College of Charleston never ranked higher than 289th in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. Friday night at Boston College, however, Grant’s Eagles played fast. BC created 12 steals and converted a total of 19 Holy Cross turnovers into 28 points. The Eagles outscored the young Crusaders on the break, 22-0, and rolled to an 85-55 win.

Eleven of Holy Cross’ 14 players are underclassmen. And it showed, given the Crusaders’ ball security issues. The first 40 seconds saw DeMarr Langford Jr. drill a stepback jumper and then steal a pass from Holy Cross freshman Kyrell Luc before finishing on the other end with a layup. Not only was it the start of the Eagles’ on-court thievery, but it was also the beginning of Langford’s dominant first half. The sophomore, who ended up with a career-high 20 points, scored 16 in the opening 20 minutes, at one point tying the best field goal percentage (86.7%) by an ACC player with a minimum of two games and 15 shot attempts since 1996-97. Like BC’s season-opening win against Dartmouth, center Quinten Post was balling out, too. He blocked Crusaders guard Bo Montgomery on one end, leading to a two-handed TJ Bickerstaff dunk on the other. And then, soon after, he fed a beautiful baseline pass to Langford, who scored underneath the cup to give BC a 15-4 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHNtb290aCBzZXF1ZW5jZSBmcm9tIGNlbnRlciBRdWludGVuIFBv c3QuIDxicj48YnI+Rmlyc3QsIGhlIGJsb2NrcyBCbyBNb250Z29tZXJ5IG9u IG9uZSBlbmQsIGxlYWRpbmcgdG8gYSB0d28taGFuZGVkIFRKIEJpY2tlcnN0 YWZmIGR1bmsuPGJyPjxicj5UaGVuIGhlIGZlZWRzIGEgYmVhdXRpZnVsIGJh c2VsaW5lIHBhc3MgdG8gRGVNYXJyIExhbmdmb3JkIEpyLiwgd2hvIGZpbmlz aGVzIHVuZGVyIHRoZSBjdXAuPGJyPjxicj5CQyBsZWFkcywgMTctNiwgYXQg dGhlIG1lZGlhIHRpbWVvdXQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9sSXd4 UTlQMDdkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbEl3eFE5UDA3ZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1 OTMxNDU5ODgxODAyNTQ4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Unlike Tuesday, however, Eagles point guard Jaeden Zackery was a major contributor. The freshman fouled out in just 14 minutes of action against Dartmouth. Three days later, he was an acrobat in traffic, squeezing through defenders and finishing off balanced in the lane. Zackery rounded out the night with 13 points, six assists and just one turnover.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWVkZW4gWmFja2VyeSB3YXMgaW4gZm91bCB0cm91YmxlIGR1cmlu ZyB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIG9wZW5lci4gV2UmIzM5O3JlIGdldHRpbmcgYSBiZXR0 ZXIgbG9vayBhdCBoaW0gdG9uaWdodC48YnI+PGJyPkhlcmUsIGhlIHNsaXBz IGEgbmljZSBwYXNzIHRvIFF1aW50ZW4gUG9zdCBpbiB0aGUgcGFpbnQuPGJy Pjxicj5Ib2x5IENyb3NzJiMzOTsgS3lyZWxsIEx1YyBzdGFydGVkIDQtb2Yt NCBmcm9tIHRoZSBmbG9vciBhbmQgaGFzIHRpZWQgaGlzIGNhcmVlciBoaWdo IHdpdGggOCBwb2ludHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9DQVprRnNR QzBmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0Faa0ZzUUMwZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTMx NzI5MjYzOTE3ODc1Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAx MywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Everyone was getting involved for the Eagles. Five players ended up with double-digit scoring efforts, and nine etched their names into the box score, including sophomore walk-on Abe Atiyeh, who sunk a garbage time free throw to the joy of the Eagles’ celebratory bench. Even Fred Scott, a grad transfer from Rider who missed the season opener and was out most of last year with a knee injury, joined in, scoring five points. BC staked itself to a 49-27 halftime lead. The thing was, Holy Cross wasn’t shooting poorly. In fact, despite missing three of their top players (senior forward Gerrale Gates and sophomore guards RJ Johnson and Bubba Humphrey), the Crusaders were converting 52% of their shots. That was largely thanks to the play of freshman Kyrell Luc and big man Michael Rabinovich, who combined for 22 of Holy Cross’ 27 first-half points. What’s more, both Luc and Rabinovich surpassed their career highs in the opening period. The problem was, Holy Cross committed 12 turnovers in that span, and the Eagles were shooting at an even better 67.7% clip. It was more of the same in the second half, which started with James Karnik recording one of his three steals and then, not too long after that, netting a 3-pointer. Everything was bouncing the Eagles’ way. Literally. There was one sequence where Makai Ashton-Langford’s dribble ricocheted off Luc’s leg back to Ashton-Langford and, practically in stride, the graduate guard finished a layup.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmFsbCBpcyBzaW1wbHkgYm91bmNpbmcgQkMmIzM5O3Mgd2F5 IHJpZ2h0IG5vdy4gQW5kIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcmIzM5O3MgZmFsbGluZy48YnI+ PGJyPlRoZSBMYW5nZm9yZCBicm90aGVycyBoYXZlIGNvbWJpbmVkIGZvciAz MCBwb2ludHMgc28gZmFyLCBhbmQgdGhlIEVhZ2xlcywgYXMgYSB0ZWFtLCBh cmUgc2hvb3Rpbmcgbm9ydGggb2YgNzAlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQzllR3pQUmJEMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0M5ZUd6UFJiRDA8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5keSBCYWNrc3Ryb20gKEBhbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHliYWNrc3Ryb20vc3Rh dHVzLzE0NTkzMzEyMzY2MzYzNjg4OTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==