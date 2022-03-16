Eagles Approaching WNIT Like It's the NCAA Tournament

ESPN contacted Boston College women's basketball and told fourth-year head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee and her team to be ready for Selection Sunday.

The Eagles gathered to hear their name called for what would have been the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 2006.

And closure for a group of five seniors that were robbed of the same opportunity two years prior when the pandemic canceled March Madness.

Except, as is often the case with closure, it didn't come in the form BC was expecting.

"We all were sitting in that room with that buzz and that excitement, like, 'When's our name going to be called? When's our name going to be called?'," Bernabei-McNamee recounted Monday morning.

The Eagles' name was, in fact, never called. Despite finishing with 10 ACC wins, including a top-25 victory over Notre Dame, and ranking 48th in NET, BC was left on the wrong side of the bubble.

"That's true, true heartbreak and disappointment when you work as hard as our team has worked," Bernabei-McNamee said.

Still, this season, which saw BC boast the ACC's most improved player (Cam Swartz), All-ACC first (Swartz) and second-team (Taylor Soule) selections as well as a member of the conference's All-Freshman Team (Maria Gakdeng), remains significant.

The Eagles nabbed a top seed in the WNIT, meaning they are set to play in their first postseason tournament since 2010-11.

Bernabei-McNamee made it clear that the NCAA Tournament was where "our hearts wanted us to be" but that "life happens" and that, after Sunday night's emotional roller coaster, she, her staff and her team hit the reset button.

"We just came out of practice, and it was probably one of our best practices of the year," she said Monday. "They went all out. We said we're in championship season mode. Now, we're going to approach this WNIT, just like it was the NCAA Championship."

Bernabei-McNamee pointed out that the WNIT is "no joke." Three of the last four WNIT champions are set to host first and second round NCAA Tournament games this season.

The Eagles aren't taking postseason play for granted, especially because they are hosting their WNIT opener against Maine Thursday night.