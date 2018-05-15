We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 8, Tommy Sweeney, #89, tight end

BIO: Senior, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.

WHAT HE'S DONE: Changing up Steve Addazio's idea of a blocking tight end, Sweeney came in and made a small impact his freshman year with five catches for 68 yards in 2015. He became the starting tight end as a sophomore, with 26 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Sweeney disappeared in BC's losses, but was a big reason for BC's three Power Five wins against North Carolina State (seven for 78 and a TD), Wake Forest (four for 39 and a TD), and Maryland (two for 26 and a TD). As a junior in 2017, he earned All-ACC Third Team honors. He led the Eagles in all three major offensive categories, with 36 receptions, 512 yards, and four touchdowns. He had two touchdown catches in BC's huge 41-10 victory over Virginia and broke out for seven receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown against Iowa in the Pinstripe Bowl.

WHY HE MATTERS: Sweeney is the X-factor on this offense. The Eagles haven't had a true top receiving threat that swung an offense since Alex Amidon. For BC to go from its cycle of mediocrity to a contender in the ACC, Sweeney needs to give his quarterback that consistent option.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: There is nothing less than the highest of expectations for Sweeney to break out in his senior year, if Addazio allows him to with the gameplan. He can be a draft pick with his size, sure hands, and route-running skill. He should have about 50 catches for over 750 yards this year at least.