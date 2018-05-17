We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 6, Ben Petrula, #64, offensive lineman

BIO: Sophomore, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, St. Peter's Prep, Freehold, N.J.

WHAT HE'S DONE: In Steve Addazio's ideal world, Petrula would've gotten a year to develop. Turns out, that wasn't necessary. With Marcell Lazard's ineffectiveness at right tackle, Elijah Johnson's spring injury at left guard, and Jon Baker's injury at center, those plans were dashed. Addazio inserted Petrula, a right tackle, at center over Alec Lindstrom, a natural center, because he had the size ready to play in the ACC. Petrula struggled in his first start against Wake Forest, where he had a snap or two over the head of Anthony Brown, but then he settled down and gave A.J. Dillon the running room to become the dominant running back he's destined to be. That helped him earn a berth to ESPN.com's All-Freshman team.

WHY HE MATTERS: The entire offense changed when Petrula became a starter, not when Dillon took over and ran for nearly 2,000 yards. His takeover of center changed the dynamic of BC's offensive line. Now that he's moving back to right tackle, his natural position, where he'll be alongside the stalwart Chris Lindstrom, he'll be even better, as long as he doesn't have to move back to center if Baker isn't effective coming back from his injury.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: Petrula will one day be an NFL offensive lineman if he stays healthy. He should only continue that development and be even better at a position that he considers to be his natural one.