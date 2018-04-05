We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this April. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 18: Colton Lichtenberg, Kicker

BIO: Senior from Savannah, Ga. (Savannah Country Day); 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

WHAT HE'S DONE: Lichtenberg, a late addition to the roster in the 2015 class after National Signing Day, usurped the starting kicking job from Mike Knoll early in that season. Alex Howell, the starting punter expected to be a two-way player at the kicking positions, had an injury that lingered throughout the season. Lichtenberg had a couple of big kicks, two of 43 yards against Notre Dame and Syracuse later in the season. But he also missed four kicks (one blocked before the snap) against Duke and Wake Forest. The two games were lost by a total of five points. As a sophomore, after he missed two field goals in the season opener against Georgia Tech--a game BC lost 17-14 in Ireland--he was benched behind Knoll. But he regained the job in junior year after Knoll went solely to punting duties. It wasn't a perfect year for him, as he went 12-for-20.

WHY HE MATTERS: The Eagles haven't had a great kicking game in the Steve Addazio era. In a season in which the Eagles are only expected to win about 6 games, every close score will matter. A good kicker can be the difference in college. It'll also be interesting to follow if Lichtenberg gets similar punting attempts the way Knoll did.



WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: I think we can expect good things from Lichtenberg in 2018. BC will likely continue its practice of going for it on short 4th downs before the 20-yard line, something the Eagles should still be confident doing because of A.J. Dillon and the defense. But if Lichtenberg can stay perfect within 40 yards just as Knoll had done, then he should be a valuable weapon for the Eagles.