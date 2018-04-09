We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this April. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 17, Hamp Cheevers, #4, Cornerback

BIO: Junior, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Trenton (HS) Fla.

WHAT HE'S DONE: After playing sparingly, mostly on special teams, as an underweight freshman, Cheevers came into his own in his sophomore season. He came in nickel and otherwise 5+ DB sets and tied for second on the team with two interceptions. He also had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. When Kamrin Moore went down with an upper body injury, Cheevers came in and became the starter opposite Isaac Yiadom. Cheevers arguably made the single play that flipped the script for BC in 2017 by forcing a fumble that led to Colton Lichtenberg's game-winning field goal in the 45-42 win over Louisville.



WHY HE MATTERS: Cheevers will be one of the new starters on defense next year, with the departure of cornerbacks Moore and Isaac Yiadom. In the pass-happy ACC, Cheevers will likely be playing man against at least the second-best receiver on every team this season.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: In Cheevers, BC has one of the fastest guys on the roster. He's still light but that doesn't mean he can't be as physical as everyone else on this defensive unit. It will be a surprise if he can make Moore/Yiadom numbers, but he has such a crucial role and there's no reason to think he won't succeed.



