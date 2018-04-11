We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this April. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 16: Chris Lindstrom, #75, Offensive line

BIO: Senior, 6-foot-4, Dudley, Mass., Shepherd Hill High School

WHAT HE'S DONE: Over the last three years, Lindstrom has been nothing short of the best offensive lineman for the Eagles. He came in well before he was ready as a freshman and performed admirably. Since, he's been a stalwart on the right side of the line. He's shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Lindstrom worked at right guard for the first two years before moving over to right tackle due to injuries incurred in his junior season. As a right tackle, despite not being his natural position, he earned All-ACC Second Team honors.



WHY HE MATTERS: There's no doubt that Lindstrom will be good, and he's also done a remarkable job at staying healthy. He's the lynchpin to the whole offensive line because of that versatility and ability to fill in wherever he is. The issue is the question of where Steve Addazio best sees him. Will he return to right guard to allow Ben Petrula to move to right tackle upon Jon Baker's return to center? Or was last year's performance an indicator of sustained success?



WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: I'd expect Lindstrom to return to right guard. It's otherwise the Eagles' biggest hole on the offensive line, and he's performed there well. But don't be surprised if injuries shuffle things.