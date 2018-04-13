We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this April. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 15: Wyatt Ray, #11, Defensive End

BIO: Senior, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Boca Raton, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas HS

WHAT HE'S DONE: Ray has always been a part of the Eagles' defensive unit after being a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas 2014 state champions. He came in during freshman year on the second defensive unit and earned a PBU against Clemson and a sack against Syracuse in the season finale. As a sophomore, Ray entered the defensive rotation with more force, typically coming in on third downs. He had 27 tackles, seven for a loss, with 4.5 sacks in mostly particular set time. As a junior, he began to start more, especially after Harold Landry's injury. He had 29 tackles, four for a loss, with 2.5 sacks. He also had an interception against Louisville that set up a touchdown.

WHY HE MATTERS: Every good defensive line needs a star end that can provide the pressure. But that end can't be a star if there's not an equally good one alongside him. Landry's sky-high breakout in 2016 coincided with the rise of Zach Allen and Ray's threat, which made teams unable to consistently double team him. Now Allen is considered that star, even though Ray can match him step-for-step. It's slightly concerning that he had a dip in production in terms of what he got to on the pass rush despite more playing time. But for Allen to do well, it's crucial that Ray has a great season, too.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: Ray should stay healthy, given his durability--he's played in every single game over the last three seasons. Don't be surprised if he ends up with better numbers than Allen in a full slate of starts considering how much teams will likely double team him.

