We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this April. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 14, Kobay White, #9, Wide Receiver

BIO: Redshirt sophomore, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt High School

WHAT HE'S DONE: After redshirting his freshman season, White broke out during spring 2017, showing he has a strong connection with quarterback Anthony Brown. He played all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017, making four starts. He was second on the team with 34 receptions and 423 receiving yards; he also had two touchdowns. White came alive in the season's opening win against Northern Ilinois with six catches for 76 yards. He also had 85 yards against Virginia, thanks to a 76-yard screen touchdown, and he also caught a 34-yard touchdown from Jeff Smith against Florida State.

WHY HE MATTERS: White has the potential to be the No. 1 receiving threat for the Eagles. Michael Walker fills more of a slot role for the Eagles, while Jeff Smith is a multi-tool guy that Steve Addazio can use in different formations. White already has that connection with Brown, and his threat should give the Eagles a viable option in the deep game for the first time since Addazio took over.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: Expect White to still not always get the starts, but still make a huge impact. He'll be used in most three wide receiver threats as the deep man, and should at least match the numbers he put up last season.

