We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this April. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 13, Elijah Johnson, #76, left guard

BIO: Redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Severn, Md., DeMatha Catholic

WHAT HE'S DONE: After Jimmy Lowery flopped at right tackle in 2016, Chris Lindstrom was forced to slide over to that position. When John Philips and Sam Schmal moved to right guard, that opened up an opportunity for Johnson at left guard. He played 12 games and made waves among Steve Addazio and the coaching staff with how impressive he was. However, he tore his ACL last spring and was out for the year.

WHY HE MATTERS: Johnson is a lynchpin to how much depth this offensive line has. With Jon Baker's return to center and Ben Petrula moving to right tackle, the Eagles have three eligible left guards. Johnson doesn't need to be rushed back with the older Phillips and Schmal ahead of him. But he's also likely the high reward option, too, given his past performance at that spot.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: I'm not sure as to the status of Johnson's injury, but I know Addazio and Co. have high hopes for him. He'll likely be a good candidate to be a frontrunner to reclaim his starting gig if he's fully healthy.