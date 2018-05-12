We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 12, Lukas Denis, #21, safety

BIO: Senior, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Everett (Mass.) High School, Everett, Mass.

WHAT HE'S DONE: After a freshman season mostly on special teams, Denis became the man in five-defensive back sets, playing nickel and dime package safety. Though he didn't tally much in terms of stats that season, Denis notched the bowl-clinching interception against Wake Forest in the last week of the season to seal a 17-14 victory on the road. In 2017, Denis took over for the drafted John Johnson in the secondary as a safety to become a Walter Camp Second Team All-American and All-ACC Second Team selection. He had seven interceptions, second-most in the country, and was 17th in the nation in pass breakups. Denis forced two fumbles. Against then-No. 2 Clemson, a game in which the Eagles were in it until the fourth quarter, Denis had 13 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

WHY HE MATTERS: BC has turned into a middle-of-the-road DBU, with four defensive backs selected in the NFL Draft over the last three years, three of which were in the third round: Justin Simmons, Johnson, Isaac Yiadom, and Kamrin Moore who was selected in the 7th. Thus, Denis leads a corps that should prove to be deep, with a three-year starter in Will Harris and several up and comers like Hamp Cheevers. However, Denis's continued strong production will be key to hold the defensive back unit together.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: Denis is a clear leader on this team, as evidenced by his Jay McGillis scholarship in the spring game. He'll be crucial in terms of intangibles, which the Eagles can always use. Statistically he should still perform as strong, although interceptions are quite fickle and it's hard to say he'll have as many as seven in 2018.