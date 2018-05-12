We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 10, John Lamot, #28

BIO: Redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-0, 240 pounds, Eastern Alamance High School, Graham, N.C.

WHAT HE'S DONE: After redshirting his freshman season, Lamot was thrust into a starting role after injuries sustained to Connor Strachan and Max Richardson despite coming into BC with experience only as a quarterback or defensive back. Lamot had 63 tackles, six for a loss, two sacks, and an interception which was returned for a touchdown against Virginia. He made a key stop against Lamar Jackson in BC's stunning 45-42 victory on the road against Louisvllle. That continued until he had a knee injury that sidelined him the last two games.

WHY HE MATTERS: Lamot's rehabbing from his knee injury, which he looked good doing in spring. He'll now be alongside two longer tenured starters in Strachan and Richardson, and he'll be replacing a bonafide starter in Ty Schwab who had a strong senior campaign. He'll have to pass rush more now that he's at an outside position--he played middle when the two aforementioned linebackers went down.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: Lamot has given no reason to expect that he wouldn't continue his strong performance. He should go up in his sack total if Steve Addazio's defense continues its blitz-heavy packages now that he's focusing on the outside.