A pivotal season for Boston College and Jeff Hafley begins on Saturday when the NIU Huskies take on the Eagles in the season opener for both teams.

To help you get ready for the game Eagle Action writers Justin Rowland and Kevin Stone answer questions about the matchup roundtable-style.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Justin Rowland: It's a new year so everything is on the table for everyone. BC made plenty of offseason moves and got players back who were out, so last year is a memory and this is a "turn the page" opportunity the program has been waiting for a long time.

While BC is without Zay Flowers, the $7 million signing man, there's a chance to make things happen against a retooled NIU secondary. But most of all, I think they'll finally be able to achieve some semblance of balance and that has been a long time coming. NIU's Thomas Hammock talked about BC's backs like they're overlooked and they are probably eager to finally have some running room.

BC does have the talent advantage overall in this game and it's at home. Its quarterback has some experience, so you should almost always favor the ACC team in that scenario. If they lose, it will be an upset.

Kevin Stone: The O-line and the receiver group. This O-line is going to be much, much better after going from four total starts to like 127 now. Not to mention you have an All-ACC guy in Mahogany back, perhaps a first round draft pick and transfers with experience coming in. As for the receivers, there's speed and athleticism all over the place. Morehead is going to have plenty of talented options to get the ball out to on a consistent basis and I also think Chud's NFL offense will suit these guys better than whatever McNulty was running.

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be concerned?

Rowland: After last year I'd expect everyone to be on pins and needles just hoping to see BC 1-0 at the end of this one. There's a path for BC to have a really good season, better than a lot of outsiders think, but this is the kind of game they almost have to win and that's a tough situation. If it's close or NIU takes a lead in the third quarter how will Boston College respond after a whole offseason of hearing and believing that things will be different?

We know the offensive line should be improved. It can't be any worse and last year's circumstances couldn't have been anticipated in advance. But the offensive line is still going to be a unit we have to watch very closely until they prove it won't be an issue. And that's a significant question.

In terms of NIU, they're facing a quarterback who is going into his seventh year at the college level.

Stone: Linebackers and secondary. There's talent there at LB, but man, that's a really thin room. The loss of Steele really hurts, so hopefully the D-line can kind of make up for it. The secondary appears to have a lot of talent, but it's also full of guys that haven't done it consistently at the ACC level yet. This NIU offense should provide a good first test for both units. And, like Justin points out, there's plenty of experience for the Huskies. They won't be intimidated by BC in the least bit.

What's your pick for the game's final score and BC's MVP?

Rowland: Pat Garwo. I'll say BC's RB1 finds paydirt a couple of times and rushes for 75+ yards on the ground. It was tough sledding last year (3.05 YPC) and Garwo only topped the 75-yard mark twice (Maine, Syracuse). BC 31, NIU 24.

Stone: As far as game MVP, I'm going to go with Morehead. I think he makes good decisions, distributes the ball quickly and to a lot of different guys and shows he can be the guy in this one. 300+ yards and three TD's. Justin's pick of Garwo is also a good one. I wouldn't be surprised if BC tries to run the ball like 25-30 times - as long as it's working. Taking BC 31-17.