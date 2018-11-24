One week after collapsing with a mysterious upper-body injury, Eric Dungey accounted for a career-high six touchdowns in his final Rivalry Game for No. 20 Syracuse, a 42-21 victory over the Eagles at Alumni Stadium.

"That dude is just making plays everywhere," head coach Steve Addazio said of Dungey, whom he called "probably" the best quarterback in the conference.

The Orange (9-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast) had their way with BC's defense, totaling nearly 600 yards of offense as they exploited matchups in the secondary and interior line. The Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC), on the other hand, had their Senior Day spoiled by fumbles, drops, and missed assignments.

In the first quarter, the Eagles struggled with some of the same issues that plagued them in last week's loss at Florida State. After missing a 29-yard field goal attempt in Tallahassee, Colton Lichtenberg missed a 33-yarder on BC's opening possession. Then, Dungey exposed blown coverage with no safety help, floating a 75-yard touchdown pass reminiscent of the Seminoles' game-winning score last week.

On the ensuing kickoff, Cuse kicker Sterling Hofrichter forced and recovered Michael Walker's third fumble of the season. Dungey capitalized on the field position and cruised past the pylon for his first rushing score of the afternoon, giving the Orange a 14-7 advantage after one quarter.

Cuse committed to its ground game in the second frame. Dontae Strickland took two identical runs up the gut for a combined 51 yards, setting up another rushing touchdown for Dungey to make it 21-7. The Orange tailback finished with 20 carries, mostly up the middle, for 129 yards. His counterpart, A.J. Dillon, rushed 12 times for 56 yards before exiting due to his ongoing ankle injury.

Anthony Brown trimmed the deficit to 21-14 with a 69-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jeff Smith. But Cuse answered again, driving 75 yards in less than 90 seconds to regain a two-score lead. Dungey capped off the scoring effort with an 18-yard rushing touchdown that bulldozed right through safety Will Harris.

In the second half, Brown started hot by looking off the safety and finding Ben Glines for a 29-yard touchdown. After Dungey responded with a beautiful jump-ball touchdown to Jamal Custis, Brown again marched the offense into the red zone. The turning point of the game came on a crucial fourth down, when C.J. Lewis dropped a slant pass that gave the Orange possession and momentum on the road. For the second-straight game, the Eagles came up empty during multiple red-zone trips.

Dungey's sixth and final touchdown of the afternoon was perhaps his prettiest. The Oregon native lobbed a textbook fade into the arms of Taj Harris to seal Cuse's 42-21 victory.

Heading into a bowl game, BC faces a number of injury questions to key players. Defensive stalwarts Zach Allen, Will Harris, and Brandon Sebastian all limped off the field with injuries.

And then there's Dillon. Despite constantly limping at FSU, Addazio said that his star running back felt better during practice this week than he had since the initial injury. After five carries on Saturday, though, Dillon's ankle was seriously bothering him again. It may seem noble now, but Dillon may regret maintaining a heavy workload in spite of ankle issues and potentially risking millions in future earnings. One need only look at Stanford star Bryce Love as to what can happen when a tailback doesn't give his ankle proper time to heal.

After starting 7-2, the Eagles are at risk of another 7-6 finish, the fifth in six years under Addazio. A December loss in a bowl would officially cement Addazio's status as the Jeff Fisher of college football.



