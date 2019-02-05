Grit can only get you so far against the No. 2 team in the country.

Boston College fought tooth and nail for its two-point halftime lead only to watch it evaporate as the Blue Devils' top-ranked freshman class combined for 44 points in the second half of Tuesday's 80-55 defeat in Durham.

Zion Williamson filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 17 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks, becoming the first player under Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski to post at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Cam Reddish converted three of his four 3-pointers in the second half, helping the Blue Devils (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast) improve upon their 1-for-15 effort from beyond the arc in the first half. They shot 63 percent from the field in the second half, including 6-for-9 from downtown.

“They ramped it up all over the floor,” head coach Jim Christian said. “We knew that. We needed to meet their intensity, and I thought the first five minutes of the second half, all the things we did really, really well in the first half, we didn’t do well on the defensive end.”

The teams traded 8-0 runs in the opening minutes before Duke jumped out to an early 20-13 lead. That's when Steffon Mitchell injected life into the Eagles' (11-10, 2-7 ACC) dream of another upset, finishing an acrobatic layup and hustling the length of the court for a put-back slam on back-to-back possessions.