About 20-25 minutes before tipping off a massive game against Clemson on the road, BC fans got some very bad news.



Quinten Post, Prince Aligbe and Armani Mighty were all forced to stay back at the team hotel with a stomach bug, meaning the Eagles would be extremely short handed against the No. 21 team in the country.



BC did its best to hang around in the first half and early in the second, but the Tigers stepped on the gas and cruised to a closer-than-it-really-was 89-78 win.



Mason Madson (14 points) and Elijah Strong (14 points) got starts with Post and Aligbe out. Jaeden Zackery (18) and Claudell Harris (17) led the Eagles while Joe Girard and PJ Hall each had 26 for the Orange. Syracuse also dominated on the glass as you'd expect with Post and Aligbe out (38-23).



BC drops another ACC game and is now 10-6 overall (1-4 in the conference) and behind the eight ball when it comes to a tournament push, even though it's still relatively early. Clemson improved to 12-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.



"It was a challenge," head coach Earl Grant said postgame. "We knew...we had a feeling this morning when we woke up that we'd have seven players. We just said 'hey, we'll use what we've got, we'll go out and try to execute to the highest level.' We knew it was going to be a challenge, but it was also a great opportunity to be in such an adverse situation. I thought the guys played hard, showed great character and came up short.



"I thought we did some good things we can build on."



Trailing by nine at the half, things got away quickly from BC as Cuse went up 57-44 just five minutes in.



A Chas Kelley three kept it to 12 at 59-47 heading to a media timeout with 12:41 remaining. The lead soon grew to 17 with nine minutes left (70-53). Down 80-63 with under five left, Harris completed a three-point-play as the Eagles continued to battle as best they could.



Zackery hit a three with under three to play that cut it to 85-71, but the final two minutes were simply a formality aside from a turnover and big jam from Harris.



"I don't know, I mean, I was out too," Grant said when asked if the three guys missing would be good to go for the next game Monday. "I was out yesterday too, I'm not sure, but I feel great today, I'm not overly concerned about that today. I'm just glad they're safe and doing better at the hotel. Our trainer thought it maybe was just something we ate, because it all hit us at the same time. We'll know more ahead in probably the next 12 hours."



All things considered, BC trailing by just nine at the half was pretty damn good. Both teams shot 42% from the field in the first 20 minutes. BC was 25% from three (3-12) and Clemson was just 31% (4-13). The biggest difference was free throws (Clemson 12-14, BC 6-9) and rebounding (Clemson had the advantage 24-17.



Early on, the Eagles built a 7-2 lead with Harris, Zackery and Elijah Strong contributing. That lead soon went to 9-4 before a 10-0 Clemson run put the Tigers up 14-9. Strong, Chas Kelley and McGlockton all had buckets over the next few minutes as the teams went back and forth to keep BC in it at 22-17.



With 5:18 left in the half, a Kelley steal and outlet to Zackery led to a layup and a foul, but Zackery missed the free throw, leaving things at 29-25. Moments later, a Hand rebound on the defensive end and a coast-to-coast layup made it a two-point game at 31-29. The Tigers and Eagles went through another stretch of trading buckets and a Harris cut it to 39-35. Unfortunately, a foul with 3.9 seconds left gave Joe Girard three free throws in the final 3.9 seconds to give Clemson the nine-point lead at the break.



"We got a little bit fatigued, so we started settling for some perimeter shots," Grant said of the end of the first half. "We didn't value the possession at the level we needed to. When you've got seven people, the last thing you want to do is let a team get out in transition. Two or three possessions we needed to do a better job of looking for a shot that was right for us to give our defense a chance to set up.



"We didn't and they made us pay...the game went from four points to 10 points pretty quick, but our guys showed great resolve."



The Eagles return home for a Holy War matchup against a struggling Notre Dame team on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 at Conte.