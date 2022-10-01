Boston College left guard Finn Dirstine will miss Saturday’s game versus Louisville with an upper-body injury, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel’s report included that redshirt junior Jackson Ness—who has played rotational snaps this fall—is expected to start in place of Dirstine. That means, BC will have two players who were playing defensive line early last season starting at guard against Louisville. The other is Dwayne Allick, who has started the last three games at right guard.

It’s worth noting, though, that Allick arrived at BC as an O-Lineman before moving to D-Line for the start of the 2021 campaign because of depth concerns on the defensive front.

Thamel also reported that BC left tackle Ozzy Trapilo will be limited for the second straight game with a knee injury that sidelined him against Virginia Tech and Maine.

Once again, Trapilo will alternate snaps with former preferred walk-on Nick Thomas. Last week at Florida State, Trapilo played 27 snaps.

Here is BC’s projected starting offensive line against Louisville:

LT Ozzy Trapilo/Nick Thomas (alternating)

LG - Jackson Ness

C - Drew Kendall

RG - Dwayne Allick

RT - Jack Conley

Three Week 1 BC O-Line starters have now missed time this season. Trapilo was out two games with a knee injury and is still limited. Right tackle Kevin Cline tore his ACL at Virginia Tech and is out for the year. And Dirstine, BC’s starting left guard, is sidelined Saturday against Louisville with an upper-body injury.

Plus, the Eagles’ top lineman, right guard Christian Mahogany, tore his ACL late this spring and has been expected to miss the entire year.

That’s all after BC lost four 2021 starters to graduation or the NFL.