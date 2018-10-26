After a month-long recovery from an ankle sprain, Boston College’s star running back carried the ball 32 times for 149 yards and a touchdown to lead the underdog Eagles (6-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) past the Hurricanes, 27-14, in front of a crowd of over 41,000 at Alumni Stadium. UM’s Malik Rosier experiment failed again as the offense crumbled in the 40-degree cold.

BC took the field to fireworks and an LED lightshow, but that was only the start of the razzle dazzle.



Jeff Smith faked a pair of jet sweeps, instead completing two passes for 58 yards that changed the game. All night long, Loeffler used trick plays to maneuver around Miami’s dominant defensive line.

The Eagles’ first two drives both went for 10 plays and resulted in touchdowns. Smith hauled in a 9-yard touchdown catch off a slant route before Anthony Brown’s five-yard keeper gave BC a 14-7 lead. The sophomore signal caller finished 15-of-28 passing, connecting with 10 different receivers on the evening.

The MVP of the first half was nowhere to be found on the field. It was Scot Loeffler, hidden up in the booth, who came out with one of the most aggressive play-calling strategies of the Addazio Era, drawing up several play-fakes that paved the way for 209 yards of offense again the nation’s No. 2 defense in the first quarter.

The Eagles chewed up over seven minutes of clock on their third drive of the night, as A.J. Dillon turned a negative play into a 20-yard gain down to the Hurricanes’ 3-yard line. But a goal-line stand forced them to settle for a field goal, which Colton Lichtenberg drilled from 21 yards out.

Miami answered on the ensuing series, again leaning on do-it-all sophomore DeeJay Dallas. The backup running back, who had already returned four kicks for 138 yards up to that point, took a direct snap into the end zone to cut the deficit to 17-14 before halftime.

BC’s defense stepped up big-time in the third quarter. First, Max Richardson forced a deflection that wound up in the arms of Hamp Cheevers, his nationally-leading fifth interception of the season. Then Taj-Amir Torres picked off Rosier again on the next drive, setting up an easy 14-yard rushing touchdown for Dillon. The 10 points off turnovers gave the Eagles a double-digit advantage heading into the final frame.

BC caught a big break at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when Will Harris broke up a potential touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal with a big hit on Darrell Langham. The play was reviewed for targeting, but Harris was cleared of any infraction and the Eagles took over on downs.

That would be the last time the Hurricanes would threaten BC’s defense on Friday night. They’ve now lost five of their last six away from home and six of their last eight against Power Five opponents.

BC, on the other hand, has six wins in October for the first time since 2007. The Eagles secured momentum heading into another pivotal matchup at Virginia Tech, which just got blown out by Georgia Tech on Thursday night.