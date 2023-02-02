Trust.

It’s a five letter word that has so much meaning when it comes to athletics. Do you trust your coach to put you in the best position to win? Do you trust your teammates to do their job so you don’t have to do extra? Do you trust the athletic department to put enough into the program where you can succeed at a national level?

All of these questions and more can probably swirl around a Division 1 athlete’s head, but where trust matters the most is on the ice, field or court. If you don’t trust the guys you’re playing with every single day, chances are wins are going to be hard to come by.

The biggest thing BC has developed on the court this year is trust. That’s not to say the Eagles are a finished product because obviously, at 11-12 heading into a matchup with Syracuse on Saturday evening, they’re not. But, with an upset of No. 20 Clemson this week, the Eagles continue to show that trust and chemistry on the floor is coming together.

That trust will be the reason BC is able to make another run in the ACC tournament in March if they’re to do so.

“I feel like honestly, it’s just about us having trust in each other,” Jaeden Zackery said of the ball movement throughout the Clemson game, which was arguably some of the best passing BC has displayed all season. “We don’t care who is shooting or who has the ball. Having (Langford Jr.) out, he was our main ball handler most of the time, being able to come out, having trust in Mason, QP, Devin, TJ, it didn’t matter who was in the game. That trust aspect just kind of helps us come out here and play our game today.”

When Earl Grant was asked about chemistry he spoke about how it manifests itself in a crisp basketball product, five players working together.

“We practice that stuff all the time, sometimes you don’t see it in games, but we talk about the ball needing to have energy, we’ve got to cut harder and have better ball movement. As you continue to practice and you move into February and March, what you want to see is your team get better. You want to see improvement and growth and just from practicing and working on different things, they’re improving. I thought the ball movement was good.”

With a completely new offense now that Quinten Post has returned, but an injury to DeMarr Langford Jr. popping up, BC is still in a “learning each other” stage, except it’s not November or December. The Eagles are continuing to build this thing on the fly, which isn’t easy, especially as an ACC school and especially for Grant, but he’s trying to make the best of the situation and his players are responding more often than not.

“It’s just experience,” Grant added. “The passer and the cutter have to have a good relationship, they’ve got to be in concert together. So, they did a good job of making eye contact…they were just in concert with each other and shared the ball. This season, I’ve learned how to adapt and adjust and shift the lineups around, I’ve had to do it a lot.

“I’ve never had to do it this much, but it’s been a beautiful struggle.”