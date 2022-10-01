Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec raised eyebrows by throwing both a backward and illegal forward pass Saturday afternoon against Louisville. But he dropped jaws with a trio of 50-yard passes, two of which resulted in wide receiver Zay Flowers touchdowns, and a pivotal 33-yard scramble that set up Connor Lytton's game-winning, 26-yard field goal. It was that kind of roller coaster day for Jurkovec and BC, which—despite missing two Week 1 starting offensive linemen, and having a third limited with a knee injury—recorded its longest rushing and passing plays of the season while posting 449 yards of offense. The Eagles entered as the least penalized team in the ACC yet committed 13 penalties, not to mention three turnovers. Still, they outlasted Louisville, 34-33, in a back-and-forth Alumni Stadium affair that ended with BC’s first league win of 2022. "This wasn't the best win we've ever had here," third-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said. "It's just stuff we had to overcome to get it. Throughout the week, injuries, throughout the game. And then to finish like that. "That's a special moment for those guys."

BC (2-3, 1-2 ACC) has been plagued by slow starts this season. Naturally, it took a bit for the Eagles to truly kick it into gear against Louisville (2-2, 0-3). The Eagles won the coin toss but deferred to the second half, and their Atlantic Division foe promptly marched 70 yards in 12 plays for the game-opening touchdown. Running back Tiyon Evans got the Cardinals to the end zone's doorstep, and quarterback Malik Cunningham finished the job, scoring the first of his three rushing touchdowns. BC had combined for 42 total yards on the opening drives of its first four games. Jurkovec cleared that number with one play: a perfectly-placed, 50-yard pass to wide receiver Jaelen Gill. The problem was, on the very next snap, fellow wideout Jaden Williams made a costly error. Jurkovec's pass for the streaking Williams popped right off the sophomore's pads and into the arms of Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery. Luckily for BC, its defense stepped up after turnovers Saturday. The Eagles gave up a mere nine points on their three giveaways. BC matched Louisville's score on its next drive, in large part thanks to a newfound run game. The Eagles came into the game tied for 128th nationally in rushing yards per game yet finished with 145 versus the Cardinals. BC running back Pat Garwo III ripped off a 26-yard run—one of seven Eagles rushing plays that went for 15 or more yards—and Flowers wisely tucked an intended double pass for a gain of 22 more yards. At the goal line, Jurkovec lofted up a 1-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-4, true freshman wide receiver Joe Griffin. "He boxed out," Jurkovec said. "That's really what it was. It was like throwing to somebody posting up. He just had the guy, and I tried to give him a high ball. And he just made that play."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40OjI4IGxlZnQgaW4gUTE6IEJDIDcsIExvdWlzdmlsbGUgNy48YnI+ PGJyPkJDIHRydWUgZnJlc2htYW4gV1IgSm9lIEdyaWZmaW4gYm94ZXMgb3V0 IExvdWlzdmlsbGUgQ0IgS2VpJiMzOTtUcmVsIENsYXJrLCBkZXNwaXRlIGRl ZmVuc2l2ZSBob2xkaW5nLCBhbmQgaGF1bHMgaW4gdGhlIDEteWFyZCBURCBw YXNzIGZyb20gUUIgUGhpbCBKdXJrb3ZlYy48YnI+PGJyPlRoYXQmIzM5O3Mg R3JpZmZpbiYjMzk7cyBzZWNvbmQgc2NvcmUgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiAoYWxz byBoYWQgb25lIGluIGdhcmJhZ2UgdGltZSB2cy4gRlNVKS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZpNG05Nk12MloiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92aTRt OTZNdjJaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJh Y2tzdHJvbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFj a3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc2MjQ5NTQyNjI1NzYzMzI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Louisville's James Turner cashed in on a 24-yard field goal after the Eagles' second turnover of the game: a Jurkovec fumble caused by Montgomery, who blew right by BC right tackle Jack Conley and jarred the ball loose in the process. The Eagles reclaimed the lead with what Jurkovec believes is the best catch Flowers has had in his illustrious collegiate career. Hafley took it one step further. "I don't even know if I've seen one like that ever," he said. "That was ridiculous. I had to look up on the screen to see how he caught it. ... He's gotta be one of the best players in college football." Flowers, who wound up with five catches for 151 yards and two scores, split double coverage and leapt for a 57-yard touchdown that staked the Eagles to a 14-10 advantage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMjowMyBsZWZ0IGluIFEyOiBCQyAxNCwgTG91aXN2aWxsZSAxMC48 YnI+PGJyPldSIFpheSBGbG93ZXJzIGhhcyBtYWRlIGEgYmV2eSBvZiBoZWFk LXR1cm5pbmcgY2F0Y2hlcyBkdXJpbmcgaGlzIGlsbHVzdHJpb3VzIEJDIGNh cmVlci4gVGhpcyBvbmUgbWlnaHQgYmUgaGlzIGJlc3QuPGJyPjxicj5XaGF0 IGFuIGFkanVzdG1lbnQgYnkgdGhlIHNlbmlvciwgaW4gZG91YmxlIGNvdmVy YWdlLCB0byBjb21lIGRvd24gdyB0aGlzIDU3LXlhcmQgdG91Y2hkb3duIHJl Y2VwdGlvbi48YnI+PGJyPkluY3JlZGlibGUgc3R1ZmYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SRkNodkNSd3ZQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUkZDaHZD Und2UDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmR5IEJhY2tzdHJvbSAoQGFuZHliYWNr c3Ryb20pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYW5keWJhY2tz dHJvbS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NjI1NDA5MDA1MjM5MDkxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The teams swapped a few punts before BC's final turnover. This one was certainly the most head scratching of the three. Trying to avoid a sack, Jurkovec threw the ball away, except it went backwards. Garwo tried to recover the now-fumble. Rather than hopping on it, though, he circled the football, leaving time for Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby to swoop in for the recovery.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyB1Z2x5LiBMaWtlIHJlYWwgdWdseS48YnI+PGJyPlRy eWluZyB0byBhdm9pZCB0aGUgc2FjaywgQkMgUUIgUGhpbCBKdXJrb3ZlYyB0 aHJldyB0aGUgYmFsbCBhd2F5LCBidXQgaXQgd2VudCBiYWNrd2FyZHMuPGJy Pjxicj5CQyBSQiBQYXQgR2Fyd28gSUlJIHRyaWVkIHRvIHJlY292ZXIgdGhl IG5vdy1mdW1ibGUuIEluc3RlYWQsIHRob3VnaCwgTG91aXN2aWxsZSYjMzk7 cyBZYVlhIERpYWJ5IGhvcHBlZCBvbiBpdC48YnI+PGJyPlRoaXJkIEVhZ2xl cyB0dXJub3ZlciBvZiB0aGUgZ2FtZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1FaVG1VTFJCWVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RWlRtVUxSQllRPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTc2MjU5MzUwMDQ5NDM1NjQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Louisville was gifted with brilliant field position. The Cardinals started at the BC 17-yard line and quickly found the end zone to go up, 16-14. Cunningham called his own number and scrambled into the paint from six yards out. Gill helped BC answer. A pair of catches from the redshirt senior vaulted the Eagles into Louisville territory. From there, true freshman running back Alex Broome broke two arm tackles en route to a 40-yard touchdown. Cunningham's legs and a couple of BC penalties played a significant part in Louisville orchestrating a response of its own. Cunningham capped the series with an option play on 3rd-and-Goal that saw him fake the handoff and then the pass before galloping into the end zone to make it 23-21 prior to intermission. More dirty laundry, including a defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Elijah Jones and a targeting call on linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, moved along Louisville's first drive of the second half, which culminated in a 48-yard field goal from Turner. Flowers' second touchdown of the day got the pep back into BC's step. Jurkovec hit the future NFLer in stride for a 69-yard, catch and run score. The seesaw matchup carried on, though. Louisville struck with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Cunningham dialed up back-to-back dots to wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. The second went for a 12-yard score. More of Flowers' magic after the catch was the catalyst for a BC scoring series at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Lytton put a bow on it with a 37-yard field goal. It was a much-needed make for the sophomore after his 2-of-5 start to the season. Louisville didn't have a counter to Lytton's first field goal or, eventually, his second. And that's partly because Cunningham, who appeared to suffer an undisclosed injury on Blackwell's targeting infraction, missed most of the final frame. Backup Brock Domann replaced the electrifying Cunningham and couldn't get the Cardinals to the red zone. Jones, who was getting dinged with pass interference penalties all day, delivered a pass break-up when it mattered most. He deflected Domann's 4th-and-4 pass with under five minutes to go. "I went up to him, and I told him he was gonna make a play that was gonna change the game, Hafley said. "And he did. But that's DB. That's not me looking ahead. ... You're going to give up plays, it happens. ... Just go play—that's honestly what our team did today."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQyBDQiBFbGlqYWggSm9uZXMgaGFzIGhhZCBhIHJvdWdoIGRheSwg YnV0IGhlIGNvbWVzIHVwIHdpdGggYSBtdWNoLW5lZWRlZCBwYXNzIGRlZmxl Y3Rpb24gb24gNHRoLWFuZC00IHRvIHR1cm4gTG91aXN2aWxsZSBvdmVyIG9u IGRvd25zLjxicj48YnI+QSBsb3Qgb2YgaGFuZCBmaWdodGluZyB0aGVyZS4g Sm9uZXMgZ2V0cyB0aGUgYnJlYWt1cC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0JBeVVrcEM3QWIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CQXlVa3BDN0FiPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTc2Mjg5MjE1MDQ5ODkxODQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

On the ensuing Eagles drive, Jurkovec used his wheels to slingshot BC 33 yards upfield. Jurkovec piloted the Eagles to the goal line, but they couldn't punch it in. Hafley called on Lytton, and the underclassman drilled the 26-yard chip shot to put BC ahead, 34-33. A string of incompletions from Domann turned the ball over on downs for the Cardinals, and BC milked the clock. Unfortunately for the Eagles, however, there was still one second left after Jurkovec's final kneel down on 4th Down. Even after BC's student section streamed onto the field, the officials called everyone back to their sidelines and seats, respectively.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHdpbGQuIEFwcGFyZW50bHkgdGhlcmUgaXMgb25lIHNl Y29uZCBsZWZ0IG9uIHRoZSBjbG9jay4gQnV0IHRoZSBCQyBzdHVkZW50IHNl Y3Rpb24gaXMgYWxyZWFkeSBvbiB0aGUgZmllbGQuPGJyPjxicj5FdmVyeW9u ZSBoYXMgdG8gcmV0dXJuIHRvIHRoZWlyIHNlYXRzLjxicj48YnI+V2h5IGFy ZSB0aGV5IHN0b3JtaW5nIGFueXdheT8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0RrWHdCQWtXb00iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ea1h3QkFrV29NPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEFuZHkgQmFja3N0cm9tIChAYW5keWJhY2tzdHJvbSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmR5YmFja3N0cm9tL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTc2Mjk2MDI1ODM2MzEwNTI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK