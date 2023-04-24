Over the last decade, the last few weeks in April and month of May have been the time where BC women's lax shines.



Looking for another Final 4 appearance and hopefully another national championship, the Eagles are soaring into the postseason winners of seven straight. But, before they can turn their attention to the NCAA tournament, there's one trophy BC hasn't won that head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein would love to add to the collection.



The ACC championship trophy.



BC has never won the postseason tournament and the quest begins again this Wednesday (11 A.M.) with a quarterfinal matchup against a Duke team BC hosted and beat relatively easily earlier in the season.



On Monday morning, Walker-Weinstein met the media via Zoom and was asked what the message to her team is right now with the ultimate goal still about a month away.



"Our program has never won an ACC championship before. The school has never brought home a female ACC championship," she pointed out. "There's only one ACC championship for men's soccer in 2007. This is something that we've never accomplished. The way I'm wired, if there's something out there that is an option to win, I want to win it and I want our girls to want that as well."



In the big picture, pushing for this title with such ferocity before the "real" hard grind begins could and should be beneficial for the Eagles. Simply using these games as a tune up for the tournament wouldn't behoove them, considering if there's a lackluster effort and then an unwanted week off before things ramp up again, regaining the form that's allowed BC to win seven straight could be difficult.



This team has an opportunity to make some history before trying to make more history and they're all in on it.



"A national championship is the ultimate goal, but we've never won an ACC championship and that is a remarkable accomplishment. I want our girls to do that. We're asking for their excellence right now and not May."





