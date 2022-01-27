Despite Impressive Defense, Scoring Droughts Plague Eagles at UNC

Brevin Galloway followed a pair of free throws with a layup to cut Boston College men’s basketball’s deficit to three with 7:13 left Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Eagles were trailing, 50-47, in the Smith Center, where North Carolina hadn’t lost all season. BC was orchestrating a masterful defensive performance, holding the Tar Heels to a better field goal percentage from outside than inside. And, at one point, the Eagles went 17 minutes without a turnover. “We played hard enough, and we defended well enough,” BC head coach Earl Grant said postgame. The Eagles just couldn’t make shots, especially down the stretch. Two days removed from the program’s worst shooting performance all-time versus an ACC opponent, BC missed its final 10 shots and finished 1-of-16 from 3-point land. UNC, which won its first-ever game shooting under 30% from the floor, took care of business from the free throw line, where they were 20-of-25 and scored the final four points, clinching a 58-47 victory.

“It was a one- or two-possession game for 37 minutes without making shots,” Grant said. “You make shots, you may have been up by 12 points. But we gave ourselves a chance without making shots.” Grant said he thought the “biggest disparity” between the ACC foes was the free throw split: UNC (14-6, 6-3 ACC) attempted 25, whereas BC (8-11, 3-6) got just eight shots from the charity stripe. Sometimes, it’s just the reality of playing on the road. The Dean Dome was packed with 17,237 fans, and, per usual, it was loud. The Eagles adjusted well, though. After turning the ball over four times in the first five minutes and change, BC started to slow things down and actually made 5-of-7 field goals to begin the half. “We didn’t really hear the crowd after the first three minutes,” Grant explained. “We didn’t hear them the rest of the half. They would throw a punch, we would throw a punch.” Shortly after a 6-0 Eagles run, UNC countered with a 9-0 surge, capitalizing on the first BC dry spell. Kerwin Walton, who entered averaging 3.4 points, nearly doubled that with six straight points: three at the free throw line and three more from beyond the arc. BC, however, hung around. DeMarr Langford Jr. chipped in a soft-touch layup and then knocked down a baseline jumper. Center Quinten Post, the only Eagle to finish in double figures, was doing a nice job of neutralizing UNC forward Armando Bacot, who came into the game leading the ACC in field goal percentage. Bacot was just 1-of-7 from the field Wednesday night. It also helped that TJ Bickerstaff stitched together his fourth 15-plus rebound game of the season. The Drexel transfer went toe-to-toe with Bacot on the glass, pulling down 17 boards, in addition to using his length on the defensive end to limit Brady Manek to just seven points.

DeMarr Langford Jr. was one of three Eagles to finish 4-of-8 from the floor Wednesday night at UNC (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports).