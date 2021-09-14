Dennis Grosel's Third Act: 'He's the Best Backup I Think in the Country'

Dennis Grosel has repeatedly chosen Boston College, even when the veteran quarterback has had more and, arguably better, opportunities on the table. When he graduated from St. Ignatius in Cleveland, Ohio, the Willoughby native had already made a down payment for Butler University, where he hoped to walk on to the baseball team, he told Boston.com in 2019. But then came BC calling with a preferred walk-on spot. Grosel took it, regardless of the fact that it meant he wouldn’t be able to enroll until January 2017. Four years later, Grosel, now a redshirt senior on scholarship, faced another decision: Should he transfer somewhere for a starting role, or should he remain the backup in Chestnut Hill for the third year in a row? “It really came down to, I think, I would regret leaving more than I would regret staying, and that’s what Coach [Jeff] Hafley said, ‘I don’t want you to live with any regret,’” Grosel said Monday. “He asked me for the first three weeks after I came back, ‘Do you regret it yet? Do you regret it yet?’ And there was no regret.”

Photo courtesy of BC Football

A big reason why Grosel returned was so that he could help BC if starting signal caller Phil Jurkovec went down. That just happened. Two games into the season. Jurkovec fractured his throwing hand during his first and only series of last weekend’s game at UMass and will miss significant time, possibly the rest of the year, in recovery. “Obviously, it’s a bummer when [Phil] goes down,” Grosel said. “It’s tough to see him out like that and see him walking around with that big club on his hand. But it’s a sense of bittersweet excitement.” Grosel has started eight games in his college career, the first seven of which occurred in 2019 when the mobile 6-foot-1 gunslinger was thrust into the spotlight. Grosel redshirted the 2017 season and bottomed out the six-quarterback depth chart the following year. That offseason, though, everything started to change. Three BC signal callers—EJ Perry (Brown), Matt McDonald (Bowling Green) and Johnny Langan (Rutgers)—transferred. Ahead of the 2019 campaign, Grosel was offered a scholarship. Then he beat out Matt Valecce in fall camp for the No. 2 spot behind Anthony Brown Jr. Six games into the season, Brown suffered the second season-ending ACL tear of his career. All of a sudden, attention was on Grosel, who threw a trio of touchdowns in his debut. “Dennis is the prime example that I said to all the young guys and the whole team,” second-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said. “What has Dennis done every single day of his whole career? He’s practiced, he’s put in the preparation, he’s worked, he’s put himself in the position that, when his number’s called, he’s ready to play.”

Photo courtesy of BC Football

Grosel went 3-4 in seven starts in 2019—the final leg of Steve Addazio’s tenure—but struggled with his accuracy and was mostly a game manager. In fact, despite posting a 9:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, he completed just 67-of-138 attempts, or 48.6%. Since, however, Grosel has flourished in offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.'s system. It’s a scheme that utilizes layered passing routes and pre-snap motion to open up receivers downfield. Hafley credits Cignetti with getting Grosel to another level in their two years working together. Grosel believes the offense gives the quarterback a lot more freedom to make checks than the one he ran when Addazio and former offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian were still there. The last two seasons, Grosel has hit on 71.6% (53-of-74) of his passes and thrown for seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also averaged 11.0 yards per attempt in that span, almost double his 6.3 yards per attempt in 2019. Grosel’s become a more vocal and infectious leader, too. Running back Pat Garwo III says it’s natural born. “He prepares his ass off,” Garwo said. “Every week, he goes in like he’s gonna play.” The confident Grosel, wearing a ripped, sleeveless crop top Monday, has always balanced his moxie with a humble demeanor. He knows his role as the backup, and he’s embraced it over the years. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t itch to play more. Last year, he had to wait until BC’s fifth game of the year to see the field. It was 4th-and-3 in Death Valley. No. 1 Clemson was clinging to a four-point lead with under four and a half minutes left, and Jurkovec had to sit out a play after his helmet popped off on third down. Grosel trotted onto the field and fit a pass to tight end Hunter Long to keep the Eagles’ hopes alive.

“The first couple games, I didn’t get much time,” Grosel said. “And it was just, ‘time will come, time will come.’ When those plays do happen, you come in for one play at Clemson, you do your job, you walk off, and there’s a sense of ‘it’s all worth it.’ It’s for something.” Later in the year, Grosel had to do it again—but for more than just one play. Against Louisville on Senior Day, Grosel replaced Jurkovec, who sustained a non-contact, left knee injury midway through the third quarter. Five plays in, Grosel dusted off his wheels with a 44-yard run. The highlight-reel play ignited cheers on the sideline of an otherwise empty Alumni Stadium and led to the first of two Grosel touchdown passes that thwarted a Louisville comeback.

