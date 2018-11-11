Saturday night’s primetime fight between No. 17 Boston College and No. 2 Clemson lasted only one round before the matchup became lopsided. On the Eagles’ second series, 315-pound defensive tackle Christian Wilkins landed on Anthony Brown in a play that would’ve been whistled a penalty in today’s NFL, sidelining the BC’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the game.

“I'm not sure of all that right now,” head coach Steve Addazio said of an injury update on Brown. “Suffice it to say that it's an internal deal in here, so—and I know he's in the hospital, and I need to get my arms around that when I walk out of here.”

When Brown went down in the first quarter, the Eagles were again asked to mount a comeback without half of their starting backfield. Against the Tigers and their top-ranked defense, that tasked proved too tall for sophomore fill-in E.J. Perry.

For many fans, a GameDay that began before dawn ended just before midnight in disappointment and what-ifs.

Perry, a local Andover product, couldn’t out-duel the nation’s No. 1 quarterback recruit as BC waited until garbage time to surpass 100 yards of total offense in a 27-7 loss to Clemson (10-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast). BC, which averaged a program-record 34 points per game heading into Week 10, failed to score an offensive touchdown at home.

Trevor Lawrence looked sharp in his first trip north of Virginia, missing a couple deep balls but appearing largely unaffected by the November cold in front of 44,500 fans at Alumni Stadium. The freshman completed 29-of-40 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown to clinch the ACC Atlantic and keep the team’s College Football Playoff chances alive and well.

“The weather is not going to win a game,” Lawrence said. “Obviously, they are more used to it than us. But at the end of the day you have to come out and play.”

Unfortunately, an inspired effort by the defense went to waste. Max Richardson led the way with nine tackles and Will Harris added five bone-bruising hits on his own. Zach Allen helped his NFL Draft stock with an impressive pass breakup and four tackles, including one for a loss. And Hamp Cheevers picked off his sixth pass of the season, most among Power Five defenders.

"We had two or three plays with some guys open on some deep balls, but hey, a cold, windy night, not quite as precise on a couple of things as we would have liked to have been," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "But man, they're a stout defense."

In the first half, the unit forced the Tigers’ potent offense to settle for field goals twice in the red zone; a third time, they were halted on 3rd-and-goal but converted on a play-action pass on fourth down for their first and only touchdown of the first half.

"I'm ecstatic about how our defense played, and I'm proud of our guys," Addazio said. "Hey, we're not going to have a pity party here. It is what it is."

Thanks to Michael Walker’s 74-yard punt return that electrified the rally-flag-waving student section, the Eagles (7-3, 4-2 ACC) entered the locker room trailing just 13-7. The consensus? Having been out-gained by a wide margin in the first half, the deficit could (and should) have been a lot worse.

With Perry at the helm, Scot Loeffler & Co. couldn’t make the second-half adjustments necessary to pull of the unlikely upset. Perry rushed 12 times for seven yards to go along with his 12-for-21 passing. BC’s typically-effective play-action passing game was nowhere to be found because Clemson limited a hobbled A.J. Dillon to 2.4 yards per carry and a game-long rush of just nine yards. With no ground game, there was no shot of beating the Tigers’ secondary over the top—especially with Perry under center.

After the Eagles went three-and-out to open the third quarter, Clemson struck swiftly to give itself a cushion on the road. Lawrence marched the Tigers downfield on a 3-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard keeper for his first career rushing touchdown. Swinney's undefeated crew sealed the victory with a punt return for a touchdown that extended the lead to 27-7 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

As the defense continued to make big plays, the offense regularly moved in the wrong direction. A pair of errant snaps certainly didn’t help a BC offense that was already struggling mightily to move the chains. Often faced with 3rd-and-long situations, the Eagles converted on just 3-of-16 third downs.

That’ll have to change next week when BC travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. Allen, for one, has faith in Perry to deliver if Brown is unable to play.

“E.J. [Perry] is a stud,” Allen said. “The stuff he can do with his legs, you aren’t going to find a more mobile guy. For him, a young guy too, we have all of the faith in him and now we have a whole week to help him prepare for whatever it is.

“He’s going to step up and I’m excited for E.J., I really am,” he added. “I’m excited to see how he handles it.”