Colorado ATH Anthony Costanzo says interest in BC is "pretty high"
Jeff Hafley has dispensed a flurry of offers to prospects around the country this calendar year. One interesting option in the 2022 class that emerged late in January was Monument (Colo.) athlete A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news