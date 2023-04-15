About two months of work came to an end on Saturday morning when BC held the annual Jay McGillis Spring Game.



Throughout the 15-practice slate, head coach Jeff Hafley had often said that the defense would be ahead of the offense since nothing really changed aside from the coordinators, but even then, the faces were still familiar.



That rang true loud and clear for about an hour-and-a-half as the defense got the best of the offense to the tune of six interceptions and a 69-42 "win" using a points system. The first "half" were two 15 minute quarters and then the second half was just a half hour running clock.



The run game has been a point of emphasis all spring but was nearly non-existent again. The secondary played very well, picking off Emmett Morehead, Jacobe Robinson and Matt Rueve. Amari Jackson had two to highlight the performance. Jamareeh Jones and Cole Batson added INT's as well.



Offensively, Dino Tomlin hauled in a TD from Morehead with Steelers head coach and his dad Mike Tomlin in the stands. His teammate Taji Johnson also shined a bit too, particularly in the intermediate passing game. There's a long way to go, but right now it appears that it's pretty clear Robinson will be Morehead's backup with Rueve behind him, unless something changes during training camp.



Connor Lytton's job certainly isn't secure either. Lytton missed a kick in the second half as Hafley rotated through him, Liam Connor and Mika Montonen several times during PAT and field goal attempts. This is a competition that will probably last right up until the first game of the year.



Elijah Jones was also presented with the annual Jay McGillis scholarship at halftime. The Eagles held a youth clinic on the field prior to the game and signed autographs for quite a while at the end of the game after getting a pretty good crowd to come out during Spring Fest.



Overall, it was a fairly disappointing showing for the offense as a whole, but it's important to remember it's only April and the offense was extremely vanilla, as weas the defense. Here's a bit of what Coach Hafley, Morehead, Tomlin and Jones had to say following the game:



COACH HAFLEY



"We had six turnovers, that's a good day if you're a defensive guy. I like the the takeaways. Look, at the end of the day, I'm not going to judge us off of the spring game. We scrimmaged really hard on Thursday where we ran our offense and we ran our defense. Today was...I think we ran four verticals like 10 times. We threw go-balls, which we haven't done much of all spring. We ran two different run plays out of the same formation and we played two coverages. Today was going to be vanilla. If the defense didn't have the better day, knowing the limitations with the offense, then something was wrong with the defense. I love the fact we took the ball away. The two interceptions by Amari...the one in the end zone was phenomenal...I'm pleased. The whole key today was to get out healthy."



MOREHEAD



"Today we ran only a couple of plays, but it went really well. I think the guys really like the offense. It's clicked well in a short amount of time...we had two red zone plays in and they were playing one coverage, so it's hard. Spring games are a little tough because you don't want to show what you're going to do. we'd rather air on the side of keeping our best plays and the density of our playbook hidden right now and I think we did. We'll be great in the red zone."



TOMLIN



"I've just tried to take what happened last year and the opportunities I got and tried to keep rolling with it. Definitely more confident this year. Another year, I feel like I can show how I'm a real college football player. I'm just trying to make more plays, have more fun with it."



JONES



"Spring game is an offensive world, so you know they're going to take shots (to the end zone), when you try to get your hands on the ball and stay over the top, just eliminate explosive plays. That's the name of the game and the quickest way to lose, giving up chunk plays. It's hard for teams to travel down the field, have 10-11 play drives, so when you can take the ball away when they try to take a shot, it's great."