As BC baseball got set for the ACC tournament to begin on Tuesday morning, head coach Mike Gambino, pitcher Chris Flynn and first basemen Joe Vetrano - who both recently earned All-ACC recognition along with Travis Honeyman - spoke to the media via Zoom on Monday.



The Eagles are the sixth seed and in Pool C along with third-seeded Clemson and 10th-seeded Virginia Tech. BC is currently ranked 20th overall in the country at 34-17. The team’s .667 winning percentage is the best in program history and the Eagles swept a double header against Notre Dame this past Friday in Brighton and then at Fenway Park int he night cap for the ALS Awareness game to end the regular season riding high. BC and VT open up the tournament at 11 A.M. on Tuesday and it’ll be Eric Schroeder taking the bump (5-4, 6.04).



VT snapped BC’s 10-game winning streak earlier in the season, but the Eagles responded with a Saturday-Sunday sweep in Blacksburg to take the series. The Eagles are set to face Clemson at 11 on Friday. The team with the best record of the three games moves on to a semifinal game on Saturday with the ACC Championship game set for Sunday. Here’s a few things that stood out from all three pressers on Monday:



GAMBINO ON IF POSSIBLY HOSTING A REGIONAL IS A MOTIVATING FACTOR



“Yes, for sure. But, the cool thing about the path to hosting a regional, is it’s the same path to winning an ACC Championship. It’s the same path to getting in (the NCAA tournament). Yes, we want to host. The way we’re going to do that is to go about our business the way we have all year, trying to win a baseball game, then win the next baseball game, then win the next baseball game. Yes, we all want to host. We know the historical significance of it. We think it’d be amazing. These boys deserve it. It’d be an amazing moment for our school. Think about this…five years ago, we didn’t have a baseball field. Now, we’re legitimately in the host conversation. It’s absolutely a motivating factor, but the way to do it is just be the same team we’ve been.”



GAMBINO ON THE WOMEN’S LAX FINAL FOUR RUN MOTIVATING HIS BALL CLUB



“I think it helps fuel all of us. Alums and fans of Boston College. It is stupid what Acacia has done there. It’s impossible what she’s done with that program. It’s so awesome. It’s so amazing. Six straight Final Fours? It’s ridiculous. We all look at that as like, ‘yeah, that’s the model.’ She’s a great coach and she’s a great person. Our guys hang out with their girls. Obviously, it sucks the way our seasons overlap, but, there’s days…you’re not going to change your whole practice schedule around, but if we know they’re playing and the guys want to go, we’ll cut it a little short and make sure they can get there. We’ll pick our heads up and you’ll see half the lacrosse team sitting in our stands. It’s a program we’re close to. It’s a staff that we respect a lot. So, yeah, as an alum it does and as someone in the department it does. Not for nothing, we’ve already talked about it. Obviously, we’ll keep an eye on weather and how we’re feeling but we are planning on going to see them Friday night. Again, let’s make sure the boys are all feeling ok and hopefully we’re worrying about going to the ACC semifinal the next day. But, if we’re playing at 5:30 Saturday and they’re playing at 5:30 on Friday, I think we can probably recover enough. We hope that we’re both playing on Sunday.”



GAMBINO ON WHEN HE KNEW THIS SEASON COULD BE SPECIAL



“Going into the year, our preseason (ACC) call, I said ‘I think there’s going to be a time’…I’m paraphrasing...I said something to the effect of, ‘I think there’s going to be a part of the year where you say this team has a chance to host,’ and there’s going to be a point in the year where you’re saying ‘this team might not make a regional.’ I thought we had a team in that mix, in that bubble. The thing about the ACC is, the line between host and out of the tournament could be two games. Nobody else…most teams around the country that don’t play in the ACC or the SEC, they don’t recognize the weekly grind of these leagues. I’m not saying that as a complaint, I’m saying it as how awesome it is. What I saw early on with this team is the way they responded to things not going their way. I saw what the leadership in the clubhouse was doing. When you realize the responses from every kid in every scenario. Everything we asked them to do, they would say ‘I just ant to win. Whatever the team needs I’m in.’ When you see that with the team early, you realize you have a chance to be really, really special.”



FLYNN ON WHEN HE KNEW THIS YEAR WAS GOING TO BE SPECIAL



“I understood all that (prior down years for the program) coming in, even though I wasn’t here prior, I felt like we could make some noise. I had no experience in Division 1, so I’m just out here thinking like, ‘damn, we have a pretty good team. Why can’t we win games?’ I kind of just didn’t think about it too much because I really didn’t know how w stack up against these ACC teams or any Division 1 ACC teams because I had never played in it. I kind of always believed…I feel like there’s no point in competition or playing a season if you’re not going to put yourself in position for championships. The brotherhood, the culture here is great. I think that’s a really big part of winning in college. I saw a lot of good pieces and my thought process was, I don’t see why we can’t be competing with the best teams in the country and be competing in the ACC. It’s kind of like a feeling of a chip on your shoulder. Especially from a pitching staff standpoint. “All the noise you hear preseason is ‘the Eagles have to figure out they’re pitching and if they do that they can be a pretty good team.’ Everything was kind of harping on the crappy pitching of years past. It’s just kind of a chip on our shoulder that if you want to have a successful team, then we have to get it done on the mound. Everyone’s done their part and we’ve gelled really well. Not surprised with what we’ve seen in the regular season.”



FLYNN ON ONE PARTICULAR GAME OR SERIES THAT SHOWED THIS YEAR WOULD BE DIFFERENT



“If I had to choose one, it’s the Tennessee game. At that point, we were 8-1 or 9-1, something like that, You go in and beat a then-ranked No. 2 Tennessee and I think everyone knows Tennessee from the past couple years. That game, if I had to pick one, was…not really a wake up call, but kind of just showed us a little bit more that we really can (compete) with the best.”



VETRANO ON WHEN HE KNEW THIS YEAR FELT UNIQUE



"I’d say honestly in the fall. We had that feeling in the locker room that something special could happen this year, even when people didn’t necessarily see that from the outside. We kind of just stood together and knew that we had all the pieces we need to make a good run. When you have 40 guys believing that in a locker room, it’s special. We’ve had that feeling, even when we were struggling at times through adversity. We’ve always had that feeling. We’ve all had each others’ backs and we’re looking forward to this tournament and hopefully moving forward.”



VETRANO ON BEING A LEADER IN THE DUGOUT



“I talk a little bit, but I kind of let my game speak for myself. I try to just be a leader with my actions. I feel like that’s the best way to lead. I kind of just work hard in practice and hope the younger guys are seeing me put in work and follow. Hopefully, we’ll see the results on the field all together.”