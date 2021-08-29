Cignetti's Play-Calling Built on In-Game Reactions and Creativity

“You’re always up there in the box looking at defensive reactions and [thinking], ‘Now, what do I need to come back with?’” Cignetti said during BC’s annual media day. “You’re not just calling plays, but you’re trying to see how’s the defense reacting and fitting?”

A backgammon player always has to be thinking ahead, just like an offensive coordinator.

Frank Cignetti Jr. doesn’t play chess. He’s a checkers guy. Actually, if he had his choice, he’d be playing backgammon. It’s a game cluttered with football terminology: a good running game can go a long way, you have to be wary of the blitz and effective blocking can change everything.

Cignetti likes being up in the booth because it helps him stay calm. He’s removed from the on-field emotions and can focus on dialing up the right play.

The former longtime NFL assistant has brought a pro-style scheme to the Heights that features a motion-based passing attack with layered route patterns. It’s a system that’s designed to let the defense dictate where the ball goes. With a mix of five and seven-stop drops, quarterback Phil Jurkovec is trusted to go through his progressions and push the ball downfield.

Jurkovec became the first BC quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards in three of his first four starts with the program last season. And Cignetti said that, this time around, the former Notre Dame transfer understands the system even better, particularly in regard to run game and protection checks as well as passing reads.

“You’re seeing a young man that is getting better at every phase of playing the quarterback position,” Cignetti said. “Now that he’s been here a year, and he feels more comfortable being the quarterback, he’s obviously become a better leader in the locker room and on the field.”

Nothing gets Cignetti to smile ear to ear more than him talking about the quarterback room. Although he’s worked with the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning in the NFL, Cignetti can see potential in every Eagles signal caller. What sticks out the most, however, is the positive energy and encouragement among the position group.

BC’s backup Dennis Grosel is exhibit A. Grosel started seven games as a redshirt sophomore, fended off Louisville on Senior Day last year and tied Doug Flutie’s single-game program record for passing yards in the regular season finale. Despite still being the QB2, he’s confident in his role. No matter who’s under center for BC in practice, the quarterbacks’ job is made a lot easier because of BC’s offensive line. Cignetti acknowledged that returning all five starters up front, four of whom are going on their third straight year together, is a blessing for any program.

“They’re great guys,” he said. “They work hard together. They’re really good in the run game and the protection phase. We’re building an NFL system here—what I mean by that is we’re gonna tie the runs into run-actions. We’re gonna move the pocket. Then we’re going to have our dropback protections.

“We got high expectations of the passing game, and the protection part of it is very important there, and we feel really good about it.”

BC ranked third in the ACC in 2020 in passing yards per game, which took the conference by surprise. Throughout the Steve Addazio era, the Eagles prided themselves on their rough-and-tough run game. It was 12-personnel, smashmouth football.

That faded into the background last year as the Eagles plummeted from eighth to 118th nationally in rushing offense. The switch to a zone-blocking scheme without much spring ball and a normal training camp was a big reason why.

But Cignetti is excited about BC’s ground game this year. It will likely be a committee effort at running back, but Cignetti and head coach Jeff Hafley have both pronounced Travis Levy a capable three-down back. Levy carried the ball in 2020 more than he did in his first three seasons at BC combined. His 99 rushing attempts were the 23rd most in the ACC. He also hauled in 35 receptions, including 17 for 178 yards in the last four games of the season.

“Really impressed with Travis,” Cignetti said. “Tremendous leader, tremendous work ethic. He has a really good skill set not only running the ball but being a receiver—whether it’s out of the backfield or whether he’s emptied out in terms of his route running ability.”

Cignetti is excited to get creative. With his backs, receivers and tight ends.