Redshirt sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown has been ruled out for the rest of the Clemson game due to an injury he sustained on Boston College's second series of the game.

On third down, Tigers edge rusher Christian Wilkins landed on Brown with all of his weight as he was escaping the pocket. Brown was slow to get up and immediately exited to the locker room. Sophomore E.J. Perry has been taking snaps ever since.

On Nov. 11, 2017, nearly a year ago to the day, Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury against NC State.

